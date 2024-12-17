Milind Soman: I am working to create a platform for indigenous sports and tribal culture

As someone who is big on fitness and believes in following a healthy lifestyle, actor-model Milind Soman (59) is working on “creating a platform for indigenous sports”. Actor-fitness icon Milind Soman was recently in Lucknow

During a recent visit to Lucknow, the actor who has completed 35 years in showbiz said, “I am working on creating a platform for tribal culture and indigenous sports. Not the popular sports, but the ones that each state has, like Kalaripayattu, which has become famous. But there are many.”

He explained, “I want to create it in a way that it becomes a mass movement. I am also restarting Pinkathon, which we started in 2011.”

Besides, he said that he can never associate himself with beliefs he doesn’t subscribe to. “Money is a big thing, but even if someone gives me $100 million, I won’t do an alcohol or a paan masala ad. It’s not right. Instead, I would spend my time motivating people to do push-ups and get a selfie with me (laughs),” says Soman, adding, “I am a very self-indulging person and do everything for my peace of mind and joy.”

As an actor who has come to be known as a fitness icon, when asked to pick between glamour and the fitness industry, Soman revealed, “Personally, I like both. But whosoever pays me well, I take it up. But the criterion is that I should like it. Else, I let (it) go.”

He mused, “We have many more opportunities now than when I started. In 1989, we had one radio channel, one TV channel and very few newspapers. But today they are in thousands. So there are far more opportunities now not just for me but for everyone.”

On the acting front, he says things are happening at it’s own pace, “I may not be very involved in films much, but I like cinema, and the art involved in them. So, I created The Big Indian Picture and it’s like an archival which I want to take to another level.”

In the state capital, to launch the Lifelong Fitness and Wellness store, he says, “I am really amazed with the feedback that Lucknowites are waking up to fitness and the craze is growing. My last few wishes too have been for fitness reasons including marathons. It's a very healthy sign!”