Mind Over Meal: The Power of Fasting

Fasting, a practice deeply rooted in tradition and customs, has been observed by many across the world for centuries. Reasons for fasting range from spiritual cleansing to physical detoxification. As the nine-day festival of Navratri is currently underway, experts weigh in on the health benefits of fasting and how it purifies both the mind and body. A diet rich in fruits is recommended during fasting as this keep the body hydrated.

Body Detoxification

Beyond its religious connotations, fasting has emerged as a powerful choice for promoting overall well-being. “One of the mechanisms at play during fasting is autophagy, a cellular cleansing process where cells remove damaged components. This process not only eliminates malfunctioning parts but also contributes to the prevention of chronic diseases, including neurodegenerative disorders,” says Diksha Dayal, head of the Department of Nutrition and Health at Sanar International Hospitals. Furthermore, fasting induces a shift from glucose to ketones (molecules that your body produces when it breaks down fats) as the body’s primary energy source, leading to weight loss and improved brain function.

Mental Discipline

Fasting is not solely about abstaining from food; it also involves mental discipline. Dr Dan Brennan, a paediatrician from California, explains that during fasting, our bodies have fewer toxic materials flowing through the blood and lymphatic system, making it easier to think. The energy normally used for digestion becomes available for the brain. A detoxified body leads to clearer thoughts, better memory and heightened senses.

Dr Sneha Sharma, consultant psychiatrist at Aakash Healthcare, emphasises that “fasting is associated with mood enhancement, increased positive mood, vitality and decreased negative mood. It fosters a positive sense of self and worth, which can lead to increased resilience and confidence, ultimately resulting in a positive emotional state”.

Role of Sattvik Diet

During Navratri, the fast usually involves abstaining from certain foods as a way to cleanse the mind, body and soul. Instead, devotees opt for fasting-friendly foods like fruits, dairy products, nuts and specific flours like amaranth (rajgira), buckwheat (kuttu ka atta), barnyard millet (samak), foxtail millet (rala) and little millet (wari). Millets, which are a part of a sattvik diet, are gluten-free and rich in nutrients like magnesium, potassium and fibre. They promote cardiovascular health and help maintain blood pressure, in addition to other health benefits. Debjani Banerjee, Incharge Dietetics, at PSRI Hospital, suggests, “It’s acceptable to add creative or gourmet elements to your fasting meals, but it’s important to remember the underlying purpose of fasting and not overindulge in heavy or fried foods.”

Ayurvedic Perspective

In Ayurveda, Navratri holds a special significance, occurring twice a year as a transitional period from summer to winter and vice versa. Ayurvedic experts explain that our bodies respond differently to these seasonal changes, and fasting during this time allows our digestive systems to rest and undergo cellular cleansing. In Ayurveda, the digestive system is considered to be crucial to a person’s wellness and vitality.

Also, there’s a health aspect related to performing homa or havan, which aids in relieving coughs and other ailments often associated with this season.

Tips for fasting

Hydration is Key

Staying hydrated is crucial during fasting. Water, herbal teas and juices can replenish lost fluids and aid in the body’s detoxification process. It’s important to avoid sugary beverages and excessive caffeine.

Listen to Your Body

Every individual’s body responds differently to fasting, so it’s essential to heed your body’s signals. If you feel extremely fatigued or unwell, it might be time to break your fast and resume regular eating.

Mental and Emotional Well-being

Fasting is not just a physical challenge; it requires mental resilience. Engaging in activities that promote relaxation, such as yoga, reading or spending time in Nature, can help maintain mental well-being.

Consult your doctor

Before embarking on a fasting journey, it is crucial to consult a healthcare professional, especially for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. Fasting may not be suitable for everyone, and personalised guidance ensures safety.

