Mug dhokla to mug cakes: 5-Minute recipes, apt for busy folks

Baking can be a destressor, but for some that whole idea of a messy kitchen after that flour spillage, a clutter of recipe books around and baking moulds and bowls that have to cleaned, can be a demotivator. Enter a quick solution - mug recipes, which like its name is prepared in no time in a mug! After an Oreo mug recipe went viral on TikTok last year, foodies and chefs have been trying a whole lot of stuff in a mug!



Shreya Joshi, food blogger, who whipped up a neat mug dhokla, also shares how to make a mug pizza and a mug cake. This weekend, how about trying these few minutes-long delights? Deliciousness gets into a lil mug, making for hassle-free recipes (Mug dhokla (Shreya Joshi) )



Mug pizza

Time it takes to make: 4 minutes

Make a mouth-watering pizza in a cup or mug(Shutterstock)

Ingredients



Bread - 1 to 2 slices

Onion - 1 tbsp

Tomato - 1 tbsp

Capsicum - 1 tbsp

Corn - 1 to 2 tbsp

Olive: 1 piece

Oregano - ¼ tsp

Chilli flakes - as per need

Salt - as per taste

Mozzarella cheese - 2 to 3 tbsp

Pizza pasta sauce - 2 tbsp

Method:

In a bowl add all veggies of your choice plus all the spices with the pizza pasta sauce. Mix it up.

Now, in a microwave/oven-safe bowl, put roughly-cut bread slices and the prepared pizza filling over the bread slices.

To that, sprinkle mozzarella cheese with some more oregano and chilli flakes

Microwave it for one minute or bake it in oven/air fryer for 3-4 minutes at 200°C.





Mug Dhokla

Time it takes to make: 5 minutes



This super-spongy mug dhokla makes for an instant snack recipe(Instagram)



Ingredients

For the batter

Besan - 4 tbsp

Curd - 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder - ¼ tsp

Salt - as per taste

Ginger - ½ tbsp

Green chilli - ½

Water - as per need

Eno - ½ packet

For the tadka

Oil - 1 tbsp

Green chilli: 1 to 2 pieces

Curry leaves - 1 stem

Mustard seeds - ½ tsp

Sugar - 2 tbsp

Water - ¼ cup

Method

After preparing the batter in the mug, add the dhokla mug to the microwave for three minutes. Remove and enjoy!

Chocolate Mug Cake

Time it takes to make: 3 minutes

Chocolate mug cakes are another quick and delicious indulgence (Shutterstock)

Ingredients

Maida – 3 tbsp

Cocoa powder – 1-2 tbsp

Powdered sugar – 3 tbsp

Baking powder – 1/4 tsp

Baking soda - 1/2 pinch

Milk - 3 tbsp

Oil - 1 tbsp

Lemon juice – 1/8 tsp

Vanilla essence - 1/4 tsp

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a microwave-safe mug.

Once everything gets mixed, microwave it for two minutes only.

Cool down the cake for a few minutes, garnish with choco chips and dig in.





