Mug dhokla to mug cakes: 5-Minute recipes, apt for busy folks
Whip these easy sweet and savoury dishes up in your microwave
Baking can be a destressor, but for some that whole idea of a messy kitchen after that flour spillage, a clutter of recipe books around and baking moulds and bowls that have to cleaned, can be a demotivator. Enter a quick solution - mug recipes, which like its name is prepared in no time in a mug! After an Oreo mug recipe went viral on TikTok last year, foodies and chefs have been trying a whole lot of stuff in a mug!
Shreya Joshi, food blogger, who whipped up a neat mug dhokla, also shares how to make a mug pizza and a mug cake. This weekend, how about trying these few minutes-long delights?
Mug pizza
Time it takes to make: 4 minutes
Ingredients
Bread - 1 to 2 slices
Onion - 1 tbsp
Tomato - 1 tbsp
Capsicum - 1 tbsp
Corn - 1 to 2 tbsp
Olive: 1 piece
Oregano - ¼ tsp
Chilli flakes - as per need
Salt - as per taste
Mozzarella cheese - 2 to 3 tbsp
Pizza pasta sauce - 2 tbsp
Method:
In a bowl add all veggies of your choice plus all the spices with the pizza pasta sauce. Mix it up.
Now, in a microwave/oven-safe bowl, put roughly-cut bread slices and the prepared pizza filling over the bread slices.
To that, sprinkle mozzarella cheese with some more oregano and chilli flakes
Microwave it for one minute or bake it in oven/air fryer for 3-4 minutes at 200°C.
Mug Dhokla
Time it takes to make: 5 minutes
Ingredients
For the batter
Besan - 4 tbsp
Curd - 2 tbsp
Turmeric powder - ¼ tsp
Salt - as per taste
Ginger - ½ tbsp
Green chilli - ½
Water - as per need
Eno - ½ packet
For the tadka
Oil - 1 tbsp
Green chilli: 1 to 2 pieces
Curry leaves - 1 stem
Mustard seeds - ½ tsp
Sugar - 2 tbsp
Water - ¼ cup
Method
After preparing the batter in the mug, add the dhokla mug to the microwave for three minutes. Remove and enjoy!
Chocolate Mug Cake
Time it takes to make: 3 minutes
Ingredients
Maida – 3 tbsp
Cocoa powder – 1-2 tbsp
Powdered sugar – 3 tbsp
Baking powder – 1/4 tsp
Baking soda - 1/2 pinch
Milk - 3 tbsp
Oil - 1 tbsp
Lemon juice – 1/8 tsp
Vanilla essence - 1/4 tsp
Method:
Mix all the ingredients in a microwave-safe mug.
Once everything gets mixed, microwave it for two minutes only.
Cool down the cake for a few minutes, garnish with choco chips and dig in.