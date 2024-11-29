Mumbai local trains are to be fully air-conditioned; Mumabaikars asks: Will cost increase?

Recently, the Maharashtra government announced plans to convert all the existing Mumbai locals into fully air-conditioned (AC) trains with the aim of enhancing comfort amid the sweltering heat and dealing with overcrowding in the city’s lifeline. Mumbai locals might soon be fully air conditioned(adobe stock)

Reports also suggest that by December 25, 10 to 12 additional AC local rakes are being added to the existing schedule, too. Mumbaikars share their thoughts on this new program and if it will be beneficial for all

Adarsh Olivera, Social Media Manager, Dahisar

Adarsh Olivera

I feel it is more important to improve the quality of the existing trains rather than focusing on introducing new ones. Bring back the program where the train doors shut, which will help with the overcrowding and also reduce the number of accidents that happen. It is also good to hear that they will be adding more AC trains to the railway schedule. Previously, if you missed the AC train by a few seconds, you would have to wait for more than an hour to catch the next one.

Lester Francis Lobo, IT Consultant, Borivali

Lester Lobo

In all honesty, it’s a good move, pending an impact study of the feasibility of this decision, since it’s going to eventually cost the taxpayer… even if all services are converted to AC, the cost has to be taken into consideration, since people from the lowest economic strata of society to the upper-middle-class travel in here.. also, how is the government planning to implement this and how it’s going to phase out existing locals will be a big factor in successful implementation (whether they convert the old trains or bring in new ones). All in all, it’s an ambitious move, hopefully, they have plans in place for all possible scenarios.

Nidhi Lodaya, Media professional, Ghatkopar

Nidhi Lodaya

The AC trains are good but very similar to the metros, and can get a bit stuffy because there's no ventilation. I've seen people stuffed inside AC trains and metros during peak hours and I'm using the work ‘stuffed’ because the doors can't close and there are no open windows. I've travelled in the metro (in the Ghatkopar-Versova line) and during the monsoon, it smells because there is no ventilation. I fear the same thing would happen in AC trains as well.

Nicole Ellis, Copywriter, Chembur

Nicole Ellis

I think this is a terrible idea. Focus more on ensuring that the trains are on time and have better frequency. The authorities should also look at bettering the overall quality of the train instead of making all the local trains AC trains. I am also concerned about the safety of women in AC trains. It can get very stuffy when you travel in AC trains for a long time.

Kevin Barretto, Public Relations professional, Mahim

Kevin Barretto

We should have a balance of trains - AC and non-AC trains. The working class also includes the common man, who won't be able to afford the cost of AC tickets, especially when travelling on a daily basis; that is unless they retain the price of the tickets as ₹5, ₹10, or ₹20 based on station distance. While, the central railways need to retain the non-AC train as those lines get very crowded, especially during peak hours. This can lead to suffocation and other health issues for people inside packed dabbas.

Anoushka Madan, Sales and Marketing, Kandivali

Anoushka Madan

I try to avoid travelling by the AC train. It is very hot in Mumbai and gets extremely cold inside the train I have seen people carry puffer jackets and shawls with them. There is a high chance you will end up catching a cold with the constant temperature change. AC trains from Virar are the absolute worst; there’s no space to stand, so if you’re stuck under the AC vent, may god help you as you will have the cold air directly on your head. Last year, when I travelled during the monsoon, it was the worst time of my life. Water drips from the vents and if there is a heavy downpour, it is like a whole stream of water in the coaches.