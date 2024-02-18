Naamkaran actor Karamm Rajpal: Happy to have fulfilled my father’s dream

The Naamkaran actor Karamm Rajpal’s father ran away from hometown Kanpur in late ’70s to become an actor. Years after, Rajpal left home as he wanted to become a cricketer and his father wanted him to pursue acting. Today, after 15 years he is happy that he eventually did became an actor. Actor Karamm Rajpal was recently on his visit to Lucknow(Instagram)

“I wanted to become a cricketer. I was being trained by coach Yograj Singh (father of cricketer Yuvraj Singh) and was eying a spot in Punjab’s Under19 team. But my father had a dream of becoming an actor. When he asked me to reconsider my plans and to focus on a career in acting, I ran away from my home in Ludhiana and stayed with my friend for four days,” he shares.

Rajpal’s mother guided him through the phase of uncertainty. “My mother made me understand and asked me to give acting a try for a year and if things don’t work then I can go back to cricket. It was win-win for all. I came to Mumbai in 2009, did a course, learnt Hindi from scratch, worked on diction and in few months got my first show Humari Saas Leela (2011) as a lead,” Rajpal says.

The Manmohini actor says, “I am glad that maine mere pitaji ka sapna pura kiya. He is happy for me, and I am more than happy for him. I don’t regret anything for now, but I do miss my game. I make it up by watching cricket...shoot rukwa deta hoon.”

He was on his third visit to Lucknow. “I have shot an OTT series Kalwa here for filmmaker Nitin Mishra. It’s a supernatural thriller which we shot in 2022.”

Rajpal surely wants to do more films and OTT shows. “The waiting period for a film or a web-series is too long, and a maximum of two or three projects can be done in a year. Whereas in a daily soap, which is at least five days or seven days a week, you are working throughout the year. That ways actors end up shooting at least 300 plus days a year. I am a person who wants to go out of the home every day to work. It makes me feel happy and TV allows me that pattern of working.”

Currently, he is shooting for the TV daily Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak. “Our (TV) industry is also evolving. Supernatural and saas-bahu soaps have slowed down and love stories and triangles are getting more TRP,” he ends.