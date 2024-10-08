Navratri day 6: Maa Katyayani's tale of fiery foresight, the sixth of the Navadurgas

Just like that, we have entered the peak stretch of Navratri. Each Navadurga's legend, presents us with inspiring lore which in different ways, treads the line between quiet perseverance and fiery determination. Maa Katyayani's tale, the sixth of the Navadurgas, is no different. Riding a lion, recurring details in Her iconography portray her in the varada mudra and abhaya mudra which represent bestowing boons and the removal of fear, benevolence and protection respectively, the perfect allegory for her legend. Day 6 of Navratri this year, dated October 8, is dedicated to Maa Katyayani(Photos: X, Wikipedia)

Maa Katyayani, is energy. She emerged as the sum total of the collective energies from all the Gods, emanating from their intense frustration against the demon Mahishasura, as narrated in the Vamana Purana. The origin of her name, as mentioned in the Kalika Purana, stands attributed to Katyayana Rishi who was the first to worship her — she hence, became the daughter of Katyayana Rishi, Maa Katyayani. The legend goes that the demon Raktabija, was blessed with the power that every drop of blood that will be spilled will birth a new demon. This was making it impossible for Bhairava to kill him. This is where Maa Katyayani came in. She swallowed Raktabija's blood without letting any of it spill, also simultanesouly creating an Amrit Kund to aide Bhairava's army, both of which proved to be a turning point in the war.

Spiritually, Maa Katyayani also presides over the Ajna chakra or the third eye chakra which is associated with intuition, clarity and spiritual consciousness.

Simple ways to pay your respect

You can honour Maa Katyayani by including something red in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Oṃ Devī Kātyāyanyai Namaḥ' and:

'Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥',

in congruence with an offering of honey, which will call in harmony and sweetness into your life, as part and parcel of the blessings of Maa Katyayani.

Shubh Navratri!