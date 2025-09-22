Navratri 2025 day 1: The day of Maa Shailputri, first of the Navadurgas

Navratri has come earlier this year, with the festive stretch officially kickstarting today, Monday, September 22. While the revelry bit of festive season may take a few more days to completely seep into the air (and our routines!), the first few days of Navratri are the perfect time to steep your soul in some spirituality. And day 1 of the Navratras in this regard, stands dedicated to Maa Shailputri. Day 1 of Navratri this year, dated September 22, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri (Photos: X)

According to the Shiva Purana, Maa Shailputri is the daughter of King Himavat, the ruler of the Himalayas. Her name, ‘Shailputri’, literally means ‘daughter of the mountains’ — with 'shaila' meaning mountain and ‘putri’ meaning daughter. In her previous life, she was Sati, the first wife of Lord Shiva. Sati had married Shiva against the wishes of her father, King Daksha. Hoping to mend their strained relationship, she decided to attend a grand yagna organized by her father, even though Lord Shiva was not invited — a sign that Daksha still disapproved of their marriage. Sati persuaded Shiva to accompany her, but the gathering took a tragic turn when Daksha openly insulted Lord Shiva. Unable to bear the humiliation of her husband, Sati sacrificed herself by leaping into the sacred fire of the yagna.

In her reincarnated form, Maa Shailputri rides Nandi, the sacred bull. She holds a trident in one hand and a lotus in the other. Representing the combined energy of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, Maa Shailputri symbolizes the elemental force of the Earth. Her divine presence is believed to govern the natural realms — from mountains and valleys to oceans and the atmosphere. Spiritually, she is associated with the Muladhar chakra, or root chakra, which relates to stability and grounding in all aspects of life — physical, emotional, and spiritual.

Honouring Maa Shailputri You can honour Maa Shailputri by including something white in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah' and 'Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvini' in congruence with an offering of ghee must be the order of your day.

Shubh Navratri!