    Navratri 2025 day 5: The day of Maa Skandamata, fifth of the Navadurgas

    The fifth day of the Navratras is reserved for paying obeisance to Maa Skandamata

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 2:03 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Among the Navadurgas, Maa Skandamata represents one of the earliest incarnations of the Goddess, where her nurturing, motherly nature shines through most prominently. So ahead of descending into the main weekend of Navratri revelry, start your day on a spiritual note with the lore of Maa Skandamata, the fifth of the Navadurgas.

    Day 5 of Navratri this year, dated September 26, is dedicated to Maa Skandamata (Photos: X)
    The story of Maa Skandamata serves as a powerful metaphor for the role of a mother as a child's first teacher. Her name itself, 'Skandamata', literally means 'Mother of Skanda', with 'Skanda' referring to Kartikeya, the God of War. Legend narrates that a demon named Tarakasura could only be defeated by the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This led to the birth of Kartikeya. To prepare him for this divine mission, Parvati assumed the form of Maa Skandamata, personally training him and equipping him with sacred weapons, most notably the spear, a key symbol of Kartikeya.

    In traditional depictions and statues, Maa Skandamata is shown holding the six-headed Skanda in her lap, signifying both maternal care and divine mentorship. Her animate vehicle, the lion, further reinforces her connection to valour and combat readiness.

    On a spiritual level, Maa Skandamata governs the Vishuddhi chakra, or throat chakra, which is linked to communication, expression, and ultimately, self-realisation. This aligns beautifully with her mythological role, in which she guides her son to discover and fulfill his destiny.

    Honouring Maa Skandamata

    You can honour Mata Skandamata by including something green in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Oṃ Devī Skandamātāyai Namaḥ' and:

    'Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya

    Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini

    Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita

    Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥',

    in congruence with a very specific offering of bananas, should be the order of the day.

    Shubh Navratri!

