Navratri 2025 day 5: The day of Maa Skandamata, fifth of the Navadurgas

Among the Navadurgas, Maa Skandamata represents one of the earliest incarnations of the Goddess, where her nurturing, motherly nature shines through most prominently. So ahead of descending into the main weekend of Navratri revelry, start your day on a spiritual note with the lore of Maa Skandamata, the fifth of the Navadurgas. Day 5 of Navratri this year, dated September 26, is dedicated to Maa Skandamata (Photos: X)

The story of Maa Skandamata serves as a powerful metaphor for the role of a mother as a child's first teacher. Her name itself, 'Skandamata', literally means 'Mother of Skanda', with 'Skanda' referring to Kartikeya, the God of War. Legend narrates that a demon named Tarakasura could only be defeated by the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This led to the birth of Kartikeya. To prepare him for this divine mission, Parvati assumed the form of Maa Skandamata, personally training him and equipping him with sacred weapons, most notably the spear, a key symbol of Kartikeya.

In traditional depictions and statues, Maa Skandamata is shown holding the six-headed Skanda in her lap, signifying both maternal care and divine mentorship. Her animate vehicle, the lion, further reinforces her connection to valour and combat readiness.