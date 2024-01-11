Now trending, Ram temple replica in silver, gold as a gift

With the consecration programme in Ayodhya nearing (January 22), the sale of Ram temple replicas made in gold and silver, mainly as gifts for the celebration as well as decoration purposes, is seeing a surge. Ram temple replica in silver, gold as a gift

“Seeing the demand, we came up with a unique concept of creating an electroformed 24 karat gold foil replicated into the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It was an instant hit and we have been getting orders of five-10 pieces almost every day since last month.

Gifting coins is an old way, this is a new trend. The range lies between ₹15,000 to ₹50,000,” says Nilaya Rastogi, co-owner Jugal Kishore the Jeweller.

Not just this, there is also an option of gifting the replicas in a box that carries a QR code that if scanned plays the Aarti while opening the pack, he adds.

The sale and purchase of silver replicas and coins too has gained momentum of late. Ankur Anand, managing director, HSJ adds, “Silver frame of the Ram temple starts from small model to five kg ones, and are being picked by our patrons. It’s mainly for gifting and presenting. Also, people are adding it to the small temples in their houses. Silver frames with gold embossing range between Rs70,000 and ₹4 lakh are getting a lot of customer love.”

Sarafa Association, vice-president, Adeesh Kumar Jain Saraf, “Silver coins are a traditional way of gifting and I feel it can never go out of fashion. We have five-100 gram coins in weight with the full impression of the temple. And I am sure the sales will grow manifold as we get closer to the date. People are also eager to buy these special Ram temple tokens and be part of the event in their own way.”