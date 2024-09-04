On Teachers' Day, two teachers from Uttar Pradesh to get National Teachers’ Awards 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

Two educators from Uttar Pradesh, Shyam Prakash Maurya and Ravi Kant Dwivedi, have been flooded with congratulatory messages lately. On Teachers' Day today, Maurya and Dwivedi, who have made it to the winners list of the National Teachers’ Awards 2024 that's being given to 50 teachers from across the country today (September 5), are excited about the felicitation ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs50,000 and a silver medal. Shyam Prakash Maurya during a science

‘My students will fulfil my dream one day’

“Ek shikshak ka jeevan hi kya agar woh apne vidhyarthiyon ke sapno ko pankh na de sake,” says Maurya, assistant teacher in upper primary school, Malhupur of Mandata development block of Belha. Maurya believes it’s all about continued efforts, and success follows. In his career of 21 years, Maurya has gone out of his way for his students. “I wanted to take up civil services, but destiny had other plans for me. When I started teaching, I realised that yahi bacche mere saare sapne poore karenge," says Shyam Prakash Maurya.

A science teacher and district co-ordinator, he has been continuously engaged in developing scientific ability in children also using AI. “Technology for a science student is the most essential requisite. That’s why I want to imbibe this in the students of classes 6-8. Jitni jaldi technology ko samjhenge, padhenge utne zyada competition ke liye tayyar honge,” says Maurya, who plans to buy another computer for his students from the price money he will receive as part of his award.

“We have smart board and computers too, but there's a large number of students so jitna ho utna kam,” shares Maurya. It’s because of Maurya’s efforts that 60 of the school’s students are receiving national income scholarships from the government.

Ring in the progress and learning

‘Padhega India tabhi badhega India’ is a key mantra for Ravi Kant Dwivedi, a teacher at a primary school Bhagesar, Pahari, in Mirzapur. “In all these 15 years I have received so much affection from these kids that I feel jo bhi main inke liye karoon woh kam hai,” he says.

Ravi Kant Dwivedi with his students( Ravi Kant Dwivedi)

His students take him not only as a teacher, but also a mentor and guide: “I remember one of my students was bitten by a street dog and the child was taken to a village hospital. But, she refused to take injection and start treatment till I reached and stood next to her. That's when I felt how important a teacher can be in a child's life. I have always thought if we, as educators in villages, can’t bring students to school, then it will not be possible to take education to every household. Since then, I don't allow my students to take leaves unnecessarily. I stand outside the school gate 30 minutes before and ring a hand bell till the sound riches every nook and corner of the village. I love how students run to the school hearing it,” he shares.

On winning the award, Dwivedi adds that they are always welcome, as “awards make you feel your work is being noticed". He adds, "It will bring more support for my school and students. When I received the state level award, I got to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He praised me in front of so many people.”