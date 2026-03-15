One Piece star Taz Skylar: I would love to do a Bollywood project

Spanish-British actor Tarek Taz Yassin Skylar was catapulted to global fame for portraying chef and fighter Vinsmoke Sanji in the series One Piece. While gratifying, it has also been somewhat unexpected, considering the constant slew of content across streaming platforms. Taz Skylar

"Where does a show land six months later once that moment passes?” the 30-year-old says. The second season released on Tuesday, two years after the first season. "What surprised me is that it wasn’t forgotten at all. It honestly felt like it grew. It felt like more people knew about it six months or even a year later than they did when it first came out," he adds.

The actor, who has been a part of series including Boiling Point, British crime drama Villain and others, now hopes to branch out to Bollywood: "I would love to have a part in a Bollywood project. A lot of our stunt teams actually work in India and they’ve always got incredible stories about their experiences there."

India is also at the top of his travel bucket list. "I've always wanted to visit India. I’d be fascinated to spend time there, meet people, learn the culture, learn how to cook local dishes and explore different parts of the country,” he signs off.