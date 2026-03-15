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    One Piece star Taz Skylar: I would love to do a Bollywood project

    Taz Skylar, reflects on his show One Piece’s global fandom, as he expresses interest in Bollywood and a strong desire to experience India's culture and food

    Published on: Mar 15, 2026 12:05 PM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
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    Spanish-British actor Tarek Taz Yassin Skylar was catapulted to global fame for portraying chef and fighter Vinsmoke Sanji in the series One Piece. While gratifying, it has also been somewhat unexpected, considering the constant slew of content across streaming platforms.

    Taz Skylar
    Taz Skylar

    "Where does a show land six months later once that moment passes?” the 30-year-old says. The second season released on Tuesday, two years after the first season. "What surprised me is that it wasn’t forgotten at all. It honestly felt like it grew. It felt like more people knew about it six months or even a year later than they did when it first came out," he adds.

    The actor, who has been a part of series including Boiling Point, British crime drama Villain and others, now hopes to branch out to Bollywood: "I would love to have a part in a Bollywood project. A lot of our stunt teams actually work in India and they’ve always got incredible stories about their experiences there."

    India is also at the top of his travel bucket list. "I've always wanted to visit India. I’d be fascinated to spend time there, meet people, learn the culture, learn how to cook local dishes and explore different parts of the country,” he signs off.

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    News/Htcity/One Piece Star Taz Skylar: I Would Love To Do A Bollywood Project
    News/Htcity/One Piece Star Taz Skylar: I Would Love To Do A Bollywood Project
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