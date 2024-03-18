 Panga actor Yagya Bhasin: Fortunate to play lead in back-to-back films - Hindustan Times
Panga actor Yagya Bhasin: Fortunate to play lead in back-to-back films

ByDeep Saxena
Mar 18, 2024 07:01 PM IST

Yagya Bhasin (14) has already played three lead roles in six years of his career. He's confident with his trajectory and hopes to work in Hollywood

Panga actor Yagya Bhasin, at just 14 years old, has already played three lead roles in six years of his career. He's confident with his trajectory and hopes to work in Hollywood one day.

"My film Bal Naren (2023) was based on Swachh Bharat Mission where I played Naren. Then I played the title role in the yet-to-release film Biswa where I played the visually challenged boy who wants to become an athlete and in Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan, I play my favourite toon. I’m fortunate to play back-to-back lead in films and hope this run continues,” says the actor.

Bhasin hails from Laksar, a small town near Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

"I was always an avid movie watcher and one day, I got the feeling that I wanted to be on TV. I shared my desire with my dad. Initially, he thought I was joking, but eventually, my parents understood my calling. My parents were working in the administrative department of Uttarakhand High Court, but both left their jobs for my career, and we shifted to Mumbai,” he says.

In a few months, he got to work.

"I was admitted to a school and after the school was over, we used to go for audition every day and return after midnight. This continued for months and finally, I got a cameo in Mere Sai (2017). Then I did many ads including ones with (Amitabh) Bachchan sir and Shah Rukh Khan sir. I also did TV shows such as Krishna Chali London (2018), The Office and Yeh Hai Chahtein (2019) before my film Panga with (actors) Kangana (Ranaut) mam and Jassi (Gill) sir released which gave me good recognition.”

He has already acted in four films but wants to do all. "I want to do everything including TV shows and OTT series but my focus is on feature films and eventually Hollywood. I will be taking my class X exams next year, so I am focusing equally on my studies. Besides, I like writing, as I want to explore that as well.”

Bhasin is excited to play his favourite toon. "As a kid, I was fond of Doremon and Chhota Bheem. When I used to watch cartoons, there were no live characters – it was all animated. It’s only now we have humans playing cartoons and I feel lucky to get the opportunity to play my favourite cartoon. I trained myself as there was a lot of action which were all harness-based, I also learned horse riding and watching a lot of toons to get into the skin of the character,” he adds.

