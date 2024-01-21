Swachh Bharat Mission: Local bodies minister seeks report on utilisation of funds in Ludhiana

In the backdrop of Ludhiana city’s poor ranking in the Swachh Survekshan awards 2023, local bodies minister Balkar Singh has instructed the municipal corporation commissioner and additional deputy commissioner (urban) to provide a detailed report on the allocation and utilisation of funds under the Swachh Bharat Mission and other associated schemes for development of the city. HT Image

The direction came in a letter, which is accessed by HT, issued for a meeting to be held on Monday, where the minister is going to review the funds used and on the current status of projects falling within the ambit of the national cleanliness initiative. All the MLAs of Ludhiana district have also been asked to take part in the meeting.

Sources indicate that the cabinet minister convened the meeting with the objective of scrutinising the funds allocated for various projects under the municipal corporation. The directive mentions a comprehensive report on funds utilised for Swachh Bharat Mission 1 & 2, Swachh Bharat 2 Action Plan, sewerage treatment plant construction, AMRUT-2 funds project report, and water treatment plant initiatives.

This move follows Ludhiana’s disappointing performance in the Swachh Survekshan awards 2023, where the city secured the 39th position out of 46 cities with a population exceeding 10 lakh. The city’s ranking saw a dismal improvement from the previous year, moving up one spot from the 40th position in 2022. Despite ongoing efforts, Ludhiana faces challenges in meeting cleanliness and sanitation standards as per Swachh Bharat guidelines.

In the national ranking for cities with a population exceeding one lakh, Ludhiana secured the 207th position and holds the 10th place in the state ranking. The minister’s directive underscores the need for a comprehensive review and stringent measures to address cleanliness challenges faced by the city.

According to sources, some internal reports highlighted that some of the funds in the Swachh Bharat Mission were not used wisely due to which a comprehensive report has been asked by the minister from MC officials.