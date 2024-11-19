Pluto begins it's next 20 year-cycle today: Here's how it will bring relief to every Capricorn chart placement

16 years. That's how long Pluto had stationed itself in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Having entered the cardinal sign back in 2008, the planet of death, destruction and transformation, Pluto's dance with Capricorn has been brutally eye opening. Though in hindsight everything that Pluto sets into motion does serve a greater purpose of redefining and strengthening oneself, going through the whole hog can be, as it has been on several instances for the past decade and a half — soul crushing. But 16 years worth of lessons must count for something, and today, November 19, marks the commencement of a brand new era for Capricorns. In the same breath, today also kickstarts Pluto's next big cosmic trot — that through the zodiac sign of Aquarius. Now while the primary focus of this transit will be the water sign, other fixed signs, namely Taurus, Leo and Scorpio also fall in the scope of impact, promising to bring change everywhere it's been due. Pluto exits Capricorn after 16 years, stationing itself in Aquarius for the next 2 decades

Coming back to Capricorns, the 16-year transit has been trying not just for those with the zodiac in their big 3, but otherwise as well. So here's how it has been and how it's going to be for all Cappy chart placements, as elaborated on by astrologist and psychic, Evan Nathaniel Grim.

Extreme highs and equally extreme lows have been the defining detail for all Capricorn suns, arguably the placement on whom the 16-year Pluto transit has been the hardest. What this time has done for you however, is made you surer in your sense of self — an enviable quality indeed — something you can very easily now define to the world. Everlasting clarity is your major reward here. Capricorn moons have had a particularly emotion-ridden decade and a half, with family and property profiles having undergone massive change. The trajectory these seminal events have had will now finally begin to make sense. Capricorn rising placements have been brought to entirely revamp who they are, and have experienced a transit very similar to Capricorn suns. In fact, it is these two placements for whom the Pluto period has brought the most 'death, destruction and transformation'. Capricorn Mercury placements found themselves caught up in obsessive loops with overthinking becoming a character trait — but you now will have clarity on what to fixate on and what to let go. Capricorn Venus placements are likely to have had a relationship (or more) which was very defining in your life in a negative way. Additionally, resolving your relationship with money and learning to respect it has been a major arc for the given time period. Capricorn Mars placements may have gotten themselves involved in persisting power struggles. However, at the same time, aligning with an ambition or cause is what has been driving them through it all, now reaching a point of potential fruition. Capricorn in Jupiter placements have had their faith and belief systems, in tow with spirituality, completely redefined. You now potentially possess a very enlightened take on the sector. Capricorn Saturn placements have had it among the toughest, particularly in the last 5 years where they potentially had to redefine themselves socially owing to a certain foundational aspect of their life being ripped away. A long period of stability now awaits. Capricorn Uranus placements' time in the transit was notably defined by a "maverick" persona they may have adopted, something they are now wholly comfortable with, irrespective of the status quo's take on it. Finally, Capricorn Neptune placements have had an incredibly reflective few years with humanitarian efforts being at the forefront of their conscience.

