Prague bans pub crawls to combat 'alco-tourism'

Prague has officially banned nighttime pub crawls, marking an end to the city’s thriving alco-tourism culture. Starting in November, organized pub tours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. will be prohibited, following complaints from residents about noise, waste, and disruption caused by the millions of tourists flocking to the Czech capital each year. While pub crawl organizers and some tourists have criticized the move as ineffective and populist, city officials remain firm in their decision, with hopes of shifting the focus from rowdy nightlife to cultural tourism.

According to a report by Nypost, city council member Adam Zabranský, who spearheaded the ban, said the goal is to curb excessive party tourism and promote cultural experiences instead. Violators of the ban will face fines of up to 100,000 koruna ($4,300), as authorities aim to preserve Prague’s image as a historical destination.

A group of tourists stand in line as they attended pub crawl in Prague. (Source: instagram)

While pub crawl organizers and some tourists have criticized the move as ineffective and populist, city officials remain firm in their decision, with hopes of shifting the focus from rowdy nightlife to cultural tourism. Prague aims to attract visitors who stay longer and engage with the city’s heritage rather than those seeking a wild, alcohol-fueled weekend.

Despite the ban, Prague’s signature beer remains a highlight for visitors, with officials emphasizing the country’s beer tourism potential. The Czech Republic leads the world in beer consumption per capita, and tourists are still encouraged to explore the country’s rich brewing history—just without the raucous pub crawls.