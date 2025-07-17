Actor Priyamvada Kant on Tenali Rama 2 going off-air: The show was not promoted well, it backfired!

Popular show Tenali Rama 2 is set to go off air this month after a seven-month run, primarily due to low TRP ratings. Actor Priyamvada Kant

A source from the production team confirmed the news, stating, “The last episode was already shot last week in Mumbai and will air this weekend on July 19. The second season was brought back because the first season ran successfully for over three years. Sadly, that success couldn't be repeated as it had to be pulled down after six-seven months. There can be multiple reasons, but ultimately, it's always about low TRPs.”

Priyamvada Kant, who played the prominent character of Sharda, Tenali Rama's (played by actor Krishna Bharadwaj) wife in both seasons, describes the decision as "a sad call for the entire team".

Speaking about the show's run, Priyamvada explains that the lack of publicity significantly hurt its performance. "The first season was loved by everyone, from kids to elders. It was touted as the best content on television among its contemporaries. The second season was no less; we had the same team and nothing was changed to retain the old charm. What I always felt was that the second season missed the right amount of promotion! It should have been marketed the way the first season was, but I believe the team depended on its first season's popularity. That obviously backfired."

Priyamvada shares that a large number of audience members had no idea the second season was even on air since December last year. "Our fun reels got millions of views but fans were asking 'second season kab wapas ayega?' That was proof enough that it lacked publicity. The scenario could have been different had it been promoted well. Anyway, kya kar sakte hain! It was destined this way, but we are not disheartened as there is always a next chance."