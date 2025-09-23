PSG star Ousmane Dembélé wins the 2025 Ballon d'Or; fans say ‘take his story as a lesson in life’

Social media erupted the moment Ousmane Dembélé’s name was called as the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, with timelines flooded by tributes, disbelief, and a sense of long-awaited vindication. Fans and pundits alike framed it as the culmination of a career that had seemed destined for greatness but was so often interrupted by setbacks. Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele (REUTERS) Posts celebrated his persistence, pointing to how years of injuries, dips in form, and time spent out of the French national squad could have derailed him, yet somehow only deepened the eventual triumph.

That online chorus of celebration carried shades of redemption, with many users highlighting how the 28-year-old Frenchman had gone from being labelled injury-prone at Barcelona to reinventing himself in Paris. His time at Barça, marked by stop-start seasons and constant scrutiny, became a reference point in threads comparing the player he once was to the one who drove Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Champions League glory. The narrative now being retold across platforms is of a footballer who refused to bow out quietly, who stayed in the game long enough for fortune and fitness to finally align.

Ousmane’s Ballon d’Or win is, of course, also inseparable from PSG’s historic season. After years of falling short on the European stage, the French club finally clinched the Champions League, and Ousmane’s influence throughout that run gave him the decisive edge in the Ballon d’Or race. For many on social media, this award was not just about personal brilliance, but about being at the heart of a collective breakthrough.

That larger context is what makes his story resonate so strongly: the boy from Rennes who was once football’s brightest young thing, who endured years of being reduced to medical reports and market value jokes, who faced doubts about his place in the French squad, is now being hailed as the best player in the world. The online reaction underscores that sense of journey — from setbacks and criticism to resilience and vindication.