Rangbaaz 3 actor Vineet Kumar Singh: Balancing different mediums is the key

Last seen in the OTT series Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti (2022) and in the film Siya, actor Vineet Kumar Singh has been on a working spree and is balancing different mediums.

The actor recently wrapped the Lucknow schedule of director Kedar Gaekward’s film Match Fixing. “Balance is the key! I am lucky that makers have faith in me that I can pull off different characters. If I am in a complete action avatar for Mukkabaaz (2018) and Siya, then in the biopic Saand Ki Aankh I have not even pushed anyone! So, I try to break away from the previous image which does help in the long run. The line-up I have is very diverse,” he says.

The Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), actor is happy with the OTT being favourable but eagerly wants his films to be released well in theatres.

“It’s very important that your project is marketed well so people come to watch it in the theatre. With weekend business being essential there is very little scope for word-of-mouth publicity for small-budget films. As an actor, nothing related to business and publicity is in my control.”

Having tasted big-screen success with films like Mukkabaaz and Gold (2018), Singh wants his projects to reach places.

“I just want my work to find its audience. Logon tak baat pahuchna bahut zaroori hai else it will be missed. Then, if it’s a good film it will eventually find its way like it happened with the film 12th Fail. I have understood the power of reach after Rangbaaz on OTT. With Anurag (Kashyap, director) sir my films have got international attention but after this series, I started getting calls and messages from all parts of the world – I was like, yeh kya hua...gazab ka response mila!”

Talking about his upcoming projects, Singh adds, “I play a parcel delivery boy in the anthology Roti, Kapda aur Internet, in 17th century period film Chhaava — on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj — I play a warrior for which I trained for sword fighting and learnt horse riding as well. Besides, I have completed Reema Kagti’s Superman of Malegoan, an OTT series by Kabir Khan. So, it’s an interesting mix of projects in store.”

Singh is keenly looking forward to the sequel of Mukkabaaz that he co-wrote with sister Mukti Singh Srinet. “The script is ready, and we want to take it forward. I want Anurag sir to direct the film, let’s see how this film finds its way.”

He has shot for several projects in Lucknow including Dass Dev, a schedule of Mukkabaaz, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Rangbaaz and yet-to-release film Dil Hai Grey.