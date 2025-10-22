Sabrina Carpenter's photo wearing a Manchester United jersey goes viral; Rio Ferdinand approves her ‘kit choice’

The post, shared by her fanclub recently started gaining momentum after Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand commented on it. The comment sparked speculation among fans that Sabrina might be a red devil.

Social media users are convinced that singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter is a Manchester United fan after a photo from last year’s Saturday Night Live rehearsals showed the American popstar wearing the club’s 2024-25 goalkeeper jersey while preparing to perform her popular song Espresso for the popular American TV show.

Social media users had mixed reactions—some applauded her support for the club, even amid a challenging season, while others joked about her sporting goalkeeper André Onana’s jersey.

The connection between Sabrina Carpenter and Manchester United may have personal roots. The singer previously dated actor Barry Keoghan, a vocal Manchester United fan. Keoghan has been involved in several promotional campaigns for the club and frequently speaks about his passion for the team.

According to an old report in Daily Mail, his appearance in Manchester United jerseys last year, influenced merchandise sales, demonstrating the draw of celebrity endorsement for football apparel.

While it is unclear whether Sabrina is an official supporter of Manchester United, the rehearsal photo has reignited interest in her style choices and hinted at her willingness to embrace football culture. For fans of the singer, it offers a glimpse into her off-stage personality and interests, showing that her tastes extend beyond music and fashion.