Sadiya Siddiqui: Whether it will be a story or stories, the year 2025 will see me as a writer

Actor Sadiya Siddiqui says her love for writing and storytelling will shape into something bigger and better in the coming year. Actor Sadiya Siddiqui (Deep Saxena/HT)

Siddiqui, who was in the city to attend the Lucknow LitFest, 2024, says, “Naya saal, nayi baatein. I have been organising storytelling events in Mumbai and the response has been amazing. It started as an online get-together during the pandemic that turned into stage events later. And since then, my group of acquaintances and I have been staging these shows where we discuss known, lesser-known authors whose work is limited to a certain audience as it couldn’t get translated.”

Siddiqui says she has been focusing on writing, and it was her love for Urdu literature that brought her to the festival. She adds, “I have always been more of a reader, but I thought to try my hand at writing, something of my own and that process has started. Whether it will be a story or stories is yet to be figured, but the year 2025 will see Sadiya as a writer for sure. Kuch toh mera likha hua aana hi chahiye naye saal mein and aayega bhi.”

Known for her work in diverse mediums, Siddiqui still look out for roles that have space and story. “To each his own I am like this and that’s why my work is tagged selected. I have just wrapped a digital project, a dark comedy that is set up in Rishikesh then another film, a Rajat Kapoor’s (director-actor), Everybody Loves Handa that went for MAMI Festival will have theatrical release in the beginning of 2025,” she ends