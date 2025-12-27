Samir Soni: You have to adapt to what audiences want

“The attention span of the audience has decreased tremendously over the years,” says Samir Soni, who returned to screen after nearly two years with his new show on the vertical storytelling format. “We moved from feature films to television, then to web series, and now to vertical storytelling. The shift isn’t sudden but a natural progression, seeing the content consumption,” he adds. Samir Soni

Soni notes that changing attention spans have consistently driven the evolution of formats which have opened new doors and opportunities. “People spend more time on their phones than anywhere else. This is simply evolution – you can’t resist it. As an actor we have to keep growing, getting stuck to one medium has never helped anyone.”

Soni, who has been part of shows like Made in Heaven, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Cartel, and others, mentions that his goal as an actor is to perform, not to focus on the medium. “I’m an actor. I enjoy acting and portraying interesting characters. The platform has never been an issue for me,” says Samir, adding: “Television demands long-term commitments and constant changes driven by TRPs. Films can take years to reach audiences. Web series once offered balance, but that space is also evolving rapidly.”

Elaborating further he shares, “At the core, it’s still storytelling, and you have to adapt to what audiences want – and it’s they who hold the most power.” The 55-year-old who is currently being seen in Chhupa Rustom Billionaire, states that one can’t predict how the audience will react, seeing they have so much content at their disposal to choose from. “This format is relatively new here. While it’s growing, even we don’t know how audiences will respond. Hopefully, their response will help us better understand the production rhythm. For me, it’s another platform for creative expression, and that’s exciting.”

Addressing his absence from television and mainstream OTT projects in recent years, Soni says, “I wasn’t being offered work that excited me. I am not someone who would do roles for money; I am sorted that way. Acting is a creative process; the role has to resonate with me. Whether it’s a big-budget film or a smaller project doesn’t matter. If it doesn’t work for me creatively, I won’t do it. I’m grateful that I don’t feel pressured to work just for survival. That freedom allows me to be selective. If I’m not having fun or if the people I’m working with don’t inspire me creatively, then there’s little point saying yes for the heck of it.”

Reflecting on his career, Soni admits that the industry has often struggled to place him within a defined category. Recalling an early conversation with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, he shares, “He once told me, ‘I don’t know how to position you. You’re not a hero-hero, you’re not a villain-villain.’ That’s something I’ve lived with. I couldn’t have played the typical ‘90s hero anyway. Now, I’m finally getting roles that reflect my age and experience.”

Elaborating further, he admits that the industry hasn’t utilized his ‘full potential’. “It hasn’t, and that’s a fact. I choose not to dwell on it. When a senior journalist calls me one of the most natural actors or says I never got my due, it means a lot to me.”