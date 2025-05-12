Today's Scorpio Full Flower Moon promises to reveal well-kept secrets! What to expect based on your zodiac sign

This year truly does feel PACKED to the brim with one paradigmatic astrological event after another, lined up to the moon and back — pun intended. And today's full moon in Scorpio is as intense as its gotten this year so far. Seeing as the full flower moon is taking place in the very intense and stormy sign of Scorpio, the primary themes we're looking at for maximum impact are intensity, transformation, and the exploration of hidden realities — special emphasis on the last of the lot. So what big (much-needed) Tower moment is your aura being prepped for? Read on to find out, Kyle Thomas' predictions Today's Scorpio Full Moon changes it all!

And as always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Aries

(March 20-April 19)

Aries are to have a two-point focus around and after today's full moon. Relationships and finances take centre-stage, with both signalling big shifts ahead. While finances carry windfall energy, the scale could tip on either side when it comes to relationships. Expect the unexpected.

Taurus

(April 19-May 20)

It's going to be all about love for Taurus, this full moon and ahead. Leap-of-faith energy will be engulfing the grounded but deeply romantic earth sign as it choses to fight the odds and take the plunge. This applies to both the taken lot and singles.

Gemini

(May 20-June 20)

It's time to ground that footloose air sign energy for Geminis as a major shift in their professional lives is up ahead. This could mean career shifts, changes in their financial situation or one too many sticky situations at work. They are also being asked to keep a strict check on their health as they maneuver this phase.

Cancer

(June 20-July 22)

For Cancers too, this full moon and ahead is going to be about love. But for how hard this zodiac sign has been struggling and how patiently they've been weathering one storm after the next, expect the Tower of blessings to be as intense and sudden. Soulmate season may just be round the corner, but dry up those welling tears and BE CHILL!

Leo

(July 22-August 22)

Leos will feel their stone hearts loosening up to accommodate recurring waves of empathy and sympathy, both for themselves as well as others. This will also stand triggered (for the better or for the worse) by a situation involving your family. But if anybody can flip the script in their favour, its Leos, so fret not!

Virgo

(August 22-September 22)

Gift of the gab. That's what Virgos are being blessed with. It's time to let the world actually see and marvel at the military-grade precision planning which makes their brain and life tick and the full moon energies are pushing them towards making their worth well-known to those around them, in a literal sense.

Libra

(September 22-October 22)

The thing about cosmos-stirred financial shifts is that almost always, something needs to crumble before one can reap twice of what was lost. And Libras may be living through this. It's essentially time for the self-serving zodiac sign, to grow up. Once they accept the eventuality, the ride will be smoother.

Scorpio

(October 22-November 21)

If it feels like things have been spinning out of focus for Scorpios, it's because they are literally in the midst of (voluntarily or not) purging out their old lives. Let the breakdowns do their thing so that the breakthroughs can come in strong and resolute. Hang in there, and it'll be worth it!

Sagittarius

(November 22–December 21)

Sagittarians will REALLY be feeling this full moon on the insides. What is expected of them is to sit in the uncomfortable silence of their feelings, anxieties and fears and let the cosmic energy purge them out. The stillness that comes after this will be so powerful, it will move you like never before.

Capricorn

(December 21-January 19)

For the lone wolf that Capricorns are, it is tough for them to allow other people into their plans and routines. Trust (or the lack of it per se) serves as the biggest roadblock. But the full moon is pulling a 180-switch when it comes to their social circles. Not only will they be thronging moving ahead, but Capricorns can expect to chance upon a lot of genuineness.

Aquarius

(January 19-February 18)

Things aren't going to be below the surface or behind the scenes for Aquarius any more. What they can expect is a big bump up when it comes to people recognising your work, worth and contributions. The energy here is quite literal so Aquarians shouldn't be surprised if they end up with an award or two in the days ahead!

Pisces

(February 18-March 20)

Pisces may have felt like their circumstances forced them into a painful, hibernation over the past weeks. But its once again time for them to break out of the cocoon and mint a new milestone for themselves — the great thing is, they get to decide in which direction to maneuver this energy.

Are you feeling the cosmic nerves yet?