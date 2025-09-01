Is a wind-'Fall' of luck on the cards for September 2025? Cosmic predictions for the zodiac signs

Before you load up your millionth re-run of Fall classic Gilmore Girls, let astrologer Amy Demure dish out the predictions for the month of September! What does Fall have in store for the zodiacs? September 2025 predictions for all signs(Photo: X)

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries have had a tough Summer experiencing one quiet blow after another when it came to their love lives and career. But the falling leaves of Autumn represent these disappointments melting away as the fire sign regains it's momentum. Aries can expect to see things seriously speed up in the above-mentioned sectors.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's all about love and relationships for Taurus this month. A soulmate may no longer appear to be who the earth sign thought they were, prompting a long hard look at all the major relationships in their life, either romantic or platonic. This slight derail is scheduled to find release through creative endeavours which Taurus can apply to their professional lives.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This month is all about letting go for Geminis. Dropping dead weight from their subconscious and systems will go a long way in lighting the path ahead for them, especially if things have seemed stagnant. If fame is something that has been on their mind, September presents itself as a good month to kickstart that journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers can expect a solid windfall to hit their bank accounts this month — the most likely catalyst being a business project they have been trying to move along. The water sign's networking skills will also receive a happy boost as they become more noticeable to the public eye. All in all, a great start to Autumn for Cancers!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos may just be the luckiest zodiac sign in September. If Summer felt slow and stagnant, the fire sign has mercury retrograde to blame. But with the shadows of that now being lifted, Leos can expect a smooth sailing start to Autumn as their witchy, manifestation powers feel strengthened. Intimacy is also on the cards for the sign, with an exciting new connection potentially on the horizon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is going to be the most significant month in a decade for Virgos. Whatever the earth sign choses to put their focus on will flourish so they are being advised to be extra-intentional with their attention. Things in love will also be supremely interesting as the stars hint at either a passionate new connection right around the corner or finding major truths about an existing partner. It's a big month for Virgos so giddy up!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras have been feeling stagnant for a while now and this lack of movement may manifest as sadness, depression or immobile episodes. The air sign is being advised to ride the wave with grace as what the tears are really doing is washing away the karmic gunk. Libras can expect to feel lighter by the end of the month.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Glow up for Scorpios comes this month in the form of a boost to their networking prowess. The water sign can expect to be noticed in public with stalled projects finding a new lease of life. They are being asked to be extra mindful when it comes to their love lives, as they may feel unsettled with a current partner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians have a big month up ahead for them with a home change on the cards. This shift however will be a very lucky one, and has the potential to influence the themes and tones for several years to come. September can prove to be very lucky for the fire sign, given they lean into the rapid changes knocking on their door.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns have had an incredibly blocked Summer, even feeling choked as thing appeared to completely halt to a standstill. The clouds however, are finally lifting this month and in one straight swoop at that! Ideas and spirituality will be the earth sign's biggest catalysts when it comes to kickstarting the process of turning visions of their empire into reality.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

'Desire' seems to be the reigning theme for Aquarius this month. The air sign can absolutely expect to be wrapped up in passion — either literally in love, or figuratively when it comes to amassing wealth and capital. The forecast in luck for the next 30 days looks optimistic so Aquarius is being advised to channel it effectively.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This could very well be the month that ends up redefining the trajectory of coming years for the dreamy water sign of Pisces. It's time for them to let go of the negative baggage they've hidden away in their heart, stemming from the disappointments of life. Love seems to be a lucky sector for the water sign this month as does the idea of revamping their physical appearance.

Have a pumpkin-spiced September!