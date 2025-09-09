Today's super rare 999 portal comes once every 9 years: What does it bring for the zodiac signs?

Now no one's asking you to pull out a cauldron, but doesn't something about September — sans the oncoming Halloween countdown, just scream magic? Now date-month synchronicities to the tune of 1/1, 2/2, 3/3 and so on, occur every month of every year, no exceptions. And September 9, coming up to 9/9 is no different. Except that it is, and majorly at that. Adding today's full date, September 9, 2025 will give us 9/9/2+0+2+5 = 9/9/9. Not just this, adding them up also gives us 27 which gives us 2+7 = 9. What does today's super rare 999 portal bring for the zodiac signs?(Photo: X)

And to get you interested, 9 is the number of wish fulfillment.

So what does today's portal really hold for the zodiacs? Astrologer Valerie Mesa reads the stars. As always, don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Aries

This portal will feel like divine intervention for Aries. Whatever leaves, they must let it and while they're at it, streaming Djo's End of Beginning is a must.

Taurus

While the clutter won't clear itself the way it will for Aries, Taurus are being asked to reflect on the kind of relationships they truly have the bandwidth for, and to necessarily weed out the rest.

Gemini

Major changes and potential endings on the professional front is in the cards for Gemini. They are being asked to not hyper-fixate on titles, be it professionally or personally.

Cancer

This is leap of faith season, and Cancers must capitalise on it even if they do it with their eyes tight shut and tears streaming down their face. The landing spot promises to be sweet, comfy and the context — whatever they want it to be.

Leo

Leos are holding onto a relationship, romantic or not, a little too intently. It's time to let go, flow and make space for what's new. And this is specifically in context of a person.

Virgo

The Virgo reading mirrors that of Leo, with the earth sign being called upon to stop clinging to people abounding with uncertainty. Firmer footing and warmer support awaits them on the other end of this show of courage.

Libra

There's a very specific self-destructive part of their routine which is bogging Libras down. They are meant to zero in and toss it out for good.

Scorpio

Scorpios may have been butting heads a lot in love. This is their sign that the equation has run its course and that they must now take a leap towards the unknown — always a rewarding sport for the intense water sign.

Sagittarius

Things may change majorly for Sagittarius on the home and family front, a shift being the most obvious manifestation of this. The stars however, believe this to be foundational in the fire sign's personal narrative.

Capricorn

It's time to let go of the mental burdens, any and all of them. But they mustn't be released with a silent sigh. The act of audibly verbalising them, even if just to oneself, is the magic trick.

Aquarius

As soon as Aquarius lets go of the lack mindset, literal magic is set to unfold as far as the sector of abundance goes for them. They are being urged to ask themselves: What does abundance mean to you?

Pisces

Pisces are being asked to quit the people pleasing role playing and step into a reflection of who they truly know themselves to be. Embracing the process of becoming is the order of the day.

We wish you a magical September!