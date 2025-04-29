International Dance Day | Shakti and Mukti Mohan: Dance in all its forms is finally getting the respect it deserves

Dancer-choreographer Shakti and dancer-actor Mukti Mohan believe dance in all its forms is finally getting the respect it deserves in India. Mukti Mohan and Shakti Mohan

On International Dance Day today, Mukti (37) notes, “Dancers are no longer referred to as nachaniya, naachne wale, or worst of all — an item girl. Respect took time, but today, we’re seen as performers and keepers of art.”

Her older sister Shakti (39) chimes in and shares, “We must train the next generation in Indian classical forms — koi sa bhi ho.” She adds, “Bharatanatyam made us the dancers we are; Neeti di (Mohan, eldest sister and singer) got us started with it, and that was followed by ballet, jazz and whatnot (laughs).”

Dance, the duo reflects, is finally being recognised as a profession in it’s own right: “Dance numbers used to be considered fillers, but they’re now the backbone of films, plays and shows. The fact that so many youngsters are pursuing it is a sign that jazba badhta jayega. We’re happy to be among those who will go that extra mile to guide them through our academy Nritya Shakti.”

Over the years, the sisters have made their mark as solo artistes and as a duo, something Mukti credits to “no shortcuts”. “[With dance], you have to constantly learn and unlearn. Every week we rehearse together and make Reels for our followers to help them learn something new. Riyaaz nahin rukna chahiye,”