Tomorrow's snow moon in Leo will bring some cosmic chaos to the lives of THESE zodiac signs!

Tomorrow, the full moon in the zodiac sign of Leo is going to set into motion some sudden shifts for all the zodiac signs. Now depending on your charts, the changes in store for you could be miniscule or massive. Think of it as a spiritually ordained winter of sorts, what with February full moons being dubbed as 'snow moons', a reference to the heavy snowfall this month tends to bring in the western world as a last push of Winter. Given that the relevance of a full moon in astrological terms is emotional release, clarity, and making positive life changes, think of this as the (maybe harsh) nudge in the right direction. Leo being the sign housing the full moon, if you take the cosmic cues for what they are, you can forge an early start into the themes of confidence, loyalty and leadership which characterise the zodiac sign. While this is true for all the zodiacs, 3 in particular will be feeling the heat! The snow moon in Leo is set to shake things up on the cosmic front for THESE zodiac signs!(Photos: Star Walk)

Note: As always, don't forget to check you sun, moon and rising signs.

Leo

With the full moon literally taking place in zodiac sign of Leo, this week presents itself as the perfect opportune moment for this zodiac sign to gear their energies towards achieving a long term goal of their. An investment maturing, a big purchase or a windfall moment of sorts could catch you off guard. Best to ground yourself and prepare for the big shift.

Scorpio

Astrologer Kyle Thomas describes the snow moon for Scorpios as the following: "Become crowned in glory, victory and drama... everyone’s watching your star skyrocket". Now that's quite promising! But what you need during this time, is to recognise the agency you have in building your own life, even if your material circumstances don't necessarily reflect that. The starting point for Scorpios, could very well be their career.

Aquarius

The focus of this snow moon for all Aquarians is on their sector of love and partnerships. Things could go north, or sadly, south. But the energies this snow moon will set into motion, will be of taking accountability for what it is you want and whether where you are at life with your partner is honouring that or not. Because at the end of the day, not honouring your own vision is also disrespectful to the person you're contemplating building a life with. So we're looking at either full blown wedding bells, or a karmic separation.

Ready to spiritually transition from Winter to Spring?