Social media erupts after MS Dhoni's vintage finish gives CSK a much needed win: ‘Thala for a reason’

Social media exploded on Monday night after MS Dhoni rolled back the years to seal a dramatic win for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). What looked like a certain sixth straight defeat for CSK turned into a Dhoni masterclass, leaving fans in awe — and timelines flooded with tributes. The 43-year-old, who had been largely quiet this IPL season, walked in with CSK struggling at 111/5 while chasing 167, and turned the tide with a blistering unbeaten 26 off just 11 balls. MS Dhoni 26 off just 11 deliveries saw CSK win their second match in IPL 2025

As the final runs were scored and Dhoni lifted his bat, users across platforms began hailing the moment as one of the season’s most iconic. Memes, highlight clips, throwback videos, and stat comparisons took over feeds, as fans celebrated the return of ‘vintage Dhoni.’ From diehard CSK loyalists to casual cricket fans, social media couldn’t stop talking about how Dhoni — once again — delivered when it mattered the most.

Some highlighted his calmness under pressure, others revisited the constant criticism of his inclusion in the playing XI this season. And in true internet fashion, many used the moment to troll those who had doubted his ability to finish games at this stage of his career. One of the key phrases that kept popping up through the night was how Dhoni is still “Thala for a reason” — a sentiment echoed by thousands who’ve watched him pull off similar finishes for over a decade.

The chants of Dhoni, Dhoni! weren’t just confined to the stadium — which, notably, resembled a CSK home game despite being in Lucknow — but echoed virtually, as his name continued trending deep into the night.

The win not only gave CSK a much-needed boost in the points table but also rekindled belief in their campaign. And for fans across the country, the sight of Dhoni walking off unbeaten — with that trademark calmness — was more than just nostalgia. It was a reminder that legends don’t fade; they adapt, wait, and when the time is right, take charge like only they can.