Started with Tollywood to realise my Bollywood dreams: Annusriya Tripathi

ByDeep Saxena
Feb 09, 2024 09:58 PM IST

Actor Annusriya Tripathi started her career with modelling and entered the Tollywood industry to reach her goal – Bollywood. Instead of moving to Mumbai, she went to Hyderabad where she prepared herself and got an offer for her debut film.

Annusriya Tripathi(Instagram)
Annusriya Tripathi(Instagram)

“For any aspiring actor the dream is to be seen on silver screen in some big production’s blockbuster release. I too have that dream but it’s not easy for outsiders like me. So, after my studies, I shifted from Bengaluru to Hyderabad to learn the craft and get a break in the Tollywood industry,” says the actor.

“Once there I started doing workshops and auditions. Meanwhile, I kept preparing and worked with Samaharaa Theatre Group run by Rathna Shekhar Reddy. After a series of screentests, my director Yata Satyanarayana made join workshops for the film Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad with Dr Harishchandra Rayala. I play wife of the Nizam played by actor Makarand Deshpande. It’s a very strong role,” shares Tripathi.

She also been the finalist of Miss India’s Jharkhand leg. “I have been getting many offers, but I am waiting for my film that will be out in the next few months. I chose to start from Tollywood and hope it will open the Bollywood door for me. When I started in 2019, things were different, but it is one industry and with my big release I hope production houses in Mumbai will identify my talent and give me a break,” she adds.

The actor says, “It was initially conceived as Telugu project but eventually seeing its magnitude and the context it was shot in Urdu-Hindi and will be released a pan-India film in multiple languages. The premise is a dark past from the history before Hyderabad became a part of India so it’s very relevant subject. Besides, Makarand sir we also have actors Tej Sapru and Raj Arjun in frontline roles.”

Tripathi credits her mother to be her inspiration as she has also been a model. “I have been a bright student. I cracked civil services exams but couldn’t clear the interview. Even now, I am pursuing law. I believe in adding skills which will also help me in my craft,” concludes Tripathi.

