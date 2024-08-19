Super Blue Moon sighting tonight: The cultural significance around the spectacular August ‘once in a blue’ Super Moon

Today, August 19, marks the rise of the most striking full moon of 2024 known as the Sturgeon Moon. This celestial event is not just any full moon — it's also a Blue Super Moon, an occurrence that happens when the full moon coincides with perigee, the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth which makes it appear significantly larger and brighter to viewers. This specific phenomenon will be visible from Monday night until Tuesday, in India. Myths and folklore about the spectacular August ‘once in a blue’ supermoon

What makes this Sturgeon Moon even more special is its designation as a Blue Moon which is a term often shrouded in mystery and confusion. As we gaze upon what might be the brightest full moon in 2024, now is the perfect moment to explore the myths and cultural significance that surround this celestial wonder.

The cultural significance of the Moon

The Sturgeon Moon graces our skies each August and was named by Native American tribes around the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. This period marked the time when sturgeon fish, a vital source of sustenance, were most readily caught. The moon’s appearance signalled a bountiful catch, embedding it deeply into the traditions of these communities. NASA also notes several other names for this moon, including Corn or Green Corn Moon, Barley Moon, Herb Moon, Grain Moon, and Dog Moon.

The Corn Moon or Green Corn Moon was named by the Cherokee tribes and marks the late summer when corn is ready for harvest. It was a time of celebration and gratitude, acknowledging the importance of a successful harvest for survival. Rituals and festivals during this moon gave thanks to the earth for its bounty and hoped for continued prosperity.

The Barley Moon, another historical name, indicated the beginning of the harvest season. Communities celebrated with feasts and gatherings, reaping the rewards of their labour. The moon’s glow was seen as a blessing on the harvest, ensuring a plentiful and high-quality yield. Similarly, the Grain Moon signified the harvest of essential grains like wheat, oats and rye, marking a crucial time for gathering and storing these crops for winter.

The Herb Moon was named for the tradition of collecting medicinal herbs during this time. Many cultures believed that herbs gathered under the full moon were more potent and effective for healing. This phase was dedicated to preparing remedies and potions for winter, with the moon seen as a guide in harnessing the earth’s healing powers.

Finally, the Dog Moon refers to the "Dog Days" of summer when the star Sirius, also known as the Dog Star, rises and sets with the sun. This period ran from late July to early August and was associated with the annual flooding of the Nile River in ancient Egypt, which was a critical event for agriculture. In Greek and Roman mythology, the Dog Days were considered a time of misfortune and intense heat — with the Dog Moon symbolising this challenging period.

As we marvel at the brilliance of tonight's Sturgeon Moon, we're not just witnessing a stunning astronomical event, we're connecting with a deep cultural heritage.