Take a peek inside safe spaces women are creating in Chandigarh
Women-led communities focus on wellness and support through informal circles, offering activities like fitness sessions and discussions
As the world marks International Women’s Day today, conversations around women’s empowerment often focus on leadership, achievements and rights. Equally significant, however, are the quieter spaces where women support one another in everyday life.
Across Chandigarh and its neighbours Mohali and Panchkula, a growing number of women-led communities are doing just that — creating informal circles centred on wellness, conversation and shared experiences.
Over the last few years, several such groups have begun taking shape in Chandigarh, bringing together women from different walks of life. Their activities range from weekly fitness sessions and yoga classes to workshops, wellness circles and informal discussions over beverages of their choice. While the formats vary, the core idea remains the same: building a sense of community and emotional support among women.
A vibrant community
One such initiative is SheSundays, launched in August 2025 by co-founders Tarini and Niharika. It is fast growing into a vibrant women-led community that blends wellness, companionship and mindful pause. “Born from a simple realisation that women today are often overstimulated by the demands of work, home and constant digital engagement, SheSundays offers a refreshing break through community-driven mornings. From energising badminton and pickle ball games to what members fondly call active dates, the gatherings are designed to help women move, unwind and reconnect with themselves and each other,” says Tarini.
With around 30 members and counting, SheSundays is also expanding its horizons, with plans for trips and fitness retreats.
Beginning March 22, the collective is introducing a mother-centric circle as well, where women can participate alongside their toddlers.
For women, by women
Steps‘n’Stories, also founded in 2025 by Harshita Kalra and Ravleen Kohli, has become a cohort created for women, by women, with an idea that was an outcome of a chance connection on Instagram. “What started as a simple desire to bring like-minded women together has since grown into a thriving group of more than 900 members. We envisioned a space where women could reclaim the small joys often left behind in the rush of adulthood. It’s a space where women can be girls again,” Harshita says.
Built on the spirit of ‘come for the fun, stay for the sense of community’, Steps‘n’Stories has steadily evolved into a welcoming circle of shared experiences and friendships.
Fur & fun
Pretty Pooch, a puppy yoga retreat, was launched in September 2023 to bring together wellness and animal therapy in a light-hearted and joyful setting. The idea, its founder Rajvir Kaur Thiara explains, was inspired by a concept she encountered in the UK, where yoga sessions with puppies are known to help people unwind, reduce stress and simply feel happier. “To bring the sessions to life, we collaborate with a kennel that provides the adorable pups. Since its launch, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Participants often arrive curious and leave smiling. Though ours is not a women-only setting, most of our guests are women only,” Ranvir quips.
Open conversations, genuine interactions
Built on the idea of large, impersonal gatherings, Mohini and Gursimar’s upcoming Petal & Co intends to keep its meet-ups intimate. “We are planning to open with around 15 to 20 women so that everyone feels comfortable. The format aims to bring together women from diverse professional and personal backgrounds who share a desire to connect in a more mindful setting,” say the founders.
Small circles, shared experiences
Similar is the Breakfast Club, the brainchild of Priyanka, which is going to launch soon. A finance professional, Priyanka moved to Chandigarh from Mumbai in 2018. “Observing how several women in their 30s often find themselves caught in the rhythms of routine, I, along with my sister Apurva, began thinking about ways to connect with others. That idea eventually took shape as Breakfast Club, which would gather on Sunday mornings for a shared activity, followed by a relaxed meal together,” Priyanka says.