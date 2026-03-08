Take a peek inside safe spaces women are creating in Chandigarh

As the world marks International Women’s Day today, conversations around women’s empowerment often focus on leadership, achievements and rights. Equally significant, however, are the quieter spaces where women support one another in everyday life. Members of SheSundays after a wellness session. (HT Photo)

Across Chandigarh and its neighbours Mohali and Panchkula, a growing number of women-led communities are doing just that — creating informal circles centred on wellness, conversation and shared experiences.

Over the last few years, several such groups have begun taking shape in Chandigarh, bringing together women from different walks of life. Their activities range from weekly fitness sessions and yoga classes to workshops, wellness circles and informal discussions over beverages of their choice. While the formats vary, the core idea remains the same: building a sense of community and emotional support among women.

A vibrant community One such initiative is SheSundays, launched in August 2025 by co-founders Tarini and Niharika. It is fast growing into a vibrant women-led community that blends wellness, companionship and mindful pause. “Born from a simple realisation that women today are often overstimulated by the demands of work, home and constant digital engagement, SheSundays offers a refreshing break through community-driven mornings. From energising badminton and pickle ball games to what members fondly call active dates, the gatherings are designed to help women move, unwind and reconnect with themselves and each other,” says Tarini.

With around 30 members and counting, SheSundays is also expanding its horizons, with plans for trips and fitness retreats.

Beginning March 22, the collective is introducing a mother-centric circle as well, where women can participate alongside their toddlers.