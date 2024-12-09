Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thala for a reason! MS Dhoni outpaces Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, leading with 42 brand endorsements

BySamarth Goyal
Dec 09, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni reigns supreme with 42 brand endorsements, leaving Bollywood legends SRK and Big B behind.

Five years after retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni continues to shine as the ultimate star—not on the pitch, but in the world of brand endorsements. Even Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, with their massive fan followings, trail behind the former Indian cricket captain when it comes to being the top choice for brands and government campaigns.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's strong connection with audiences has established him as a top choice for brands across diverse industries.
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's strong connection with audiences has established him as a top choice for brands across diverse industries.

Despite no longer smashing sixes on the cricket field, Dhoni’s influence remains as potent as ever. His staggering 42 brand deals in just the first half of 2024, as reported by TAM Media Research, illustrate his enduring appeal. Whether it’s luxury automobiles, tech startups, or social campaigns, Dhoni’s name carries unparalleled trust and credibility, making him the most sought-after celebrity endorser.

Brands seem drawn to Dhoni’s ability to connect authentically with audiences across demographics. In 2024 alone, his portfolio boasts collaborations with major companies like Citroën, Flipkart-owned Cleartrip, PepsiCo’s Lay’s, Gulf Oil, Mastercard, Orient Electric, and EMotorad. He’s also embraced partnerships with innovative ventures like Garuda Aerospace, a drone startup, and Explosive Whey, a fitness supplement brand. His recent deal with Eurogrip Tyres ahead of the next IPL season adds another milestone to his prolific endorsement career.

But Dhoni’s influence extends far beyond commercial products. He has also emerged as a trusted figure for civic initiatives. Recently, he lent his charisma to the Election Commission’s campaign in Jharkhand, urging citizens to participate in elections—a role that underscores his versatility and sense of responsibility.

Dhoni’s post-cricket journey demonstrates how his calm demeanor, reliability, and universal appeal continue to captivate audiences and brands alike. In a space dominated by A-list actors and sports icons, Dhoni stands apart as a timeless icon whose impact transcends boundaries and industries.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On