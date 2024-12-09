Thala for a reason! MS Dhoni outpaces Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, leading with 42 brand endorsements

Five years after retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni continues to shine as the ultimate star—not on the pitch, but in the world of brand endorsements. Even Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, with their massive fan followings, trail behind the former Indian cricket captain when it comes to being the top choice for brands and government campaigns. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's strong connection with audiences has established him as a top choice for brands across diverse industries.

Despite no longer smashing sixes on the cricket field, Dhoni’s influence remains as potent as ever. His staggering 42 brand deals in just the first half of 2024, as reported by TAM Media Research, illustrate his enduring appeal. Whether it’s luxury automobiles, tech startups, or social campaigns, Dhoni’s name carries unparalleled trust and credibility, making him the most sought-after celebrity endorser.

Brands seem drawn to Dhoni’s ability to connect authentically with audiences across demographics. In 2024 alone, his portfolio boasts collaborations with major companies like Citroën, Flipkart-owned Cleartrip, PepsiCo’s Lay’s, Gulf Oil, Mastercard, Orient Electric, and EMotorad. He’s also embraced partnerships with innovative ventures like Garuda Aerospace, a drone startup, and Explosive Whey, a fitness supplement brand. His recent deal with Eurogrip Tyres ahead of the next IPL season adds another milestone to his prolific endorsement career.

But Dhoni’s influence extends far beyond commercial products. He has also emerged as a trusted figure for civic initiatives. Recently, he lent his charisma to the Election Commission’s campaign in Jharkhand, urging citizens to participate in elections—a role that underscores his versatility and sense of responsibility.

Dhoni’s post-cricket journey demonstrates how his calm demeanor, reliability, and universal appeal continue to captivate audiences and brands alike. In a space dominated by A-list actors and sports icons, Dhoni stands apart as a timeless icon whose impact transcends boundaries and industries.