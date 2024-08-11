 That's hot: Read what's trending in food news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

That's hot: Read what's trending in food news

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2024 01:50 PM IST

From Olympian Neeraj Chopra sharing his favourite cheat meal to the latest must-try snacks, here’s everything you need to know

From Olympian Neeraj Chopra sharing his favourite cheat meal to the latest must-try snacks, here’s everything you need to know

Gulab jamun with ice cream(Shutterstock)
Gulab jamun with ice cream(Shutterstock)

Neeraj Chopra's cheat meal fave

Even champions have a cheat day! In a recent podcast, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won silver in the 2024 Paris Olympics, revealed his cheat meal favourite: gulab jamun with ice cream. He confessed, “I’m a big fan of sweets. Every now and then, I love indulging in gulab jamun with ice cream. I’m not sure how many people have tried this combination, but I find it incredibly enjoyable.”

Healing sips

This caffeine-free chamomile tea from Tea Trunk is a must-have for anyone seeking a soothing sip throughout the day or a calming bedtime ritual. Known for its ability to ease colds and cramps, this healing tea also provides a gentle boost to your nervous system. It’s perfect for those looking for natural, holistic wellness in a cup. Available at: teatrunk.in. Price: 950

Banana bliss

Bonvie Freeze Dried Banana Slices deliver a burst of flavour by capturing the essence of perfectly ripe bananas. Thanks to a meticulous freeze-drying process, these slices retain their rich aroma, making them a convenient and healthy snack. Ideal for munching, they offer the authentic sweetness of fresh bananas in a crisp, shelf-stable form. Available at: bonviesnacks.com. Price: Rs125

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / That's hot: Read what's trending in food news
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On