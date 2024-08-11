That's hot: Read what's trending in food news

From Olympian Neeraj Chopra sharing his favourite cheat meal to the latest must-try snacks, here’s everything you need to know Gulab jamun with ice cream(Shutterstock)

Neeraj Chopra's cheat meal fave

Even champions have a cheat day! In a recent podcast, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won silver in the 2024 Paris Olympics, revealed his cheat meal favourite: gulab jamun with ice cream. He confessed, “I’m a big fan of sweets. Every now and then, I love indulging in gulab jamun with ice cream. I’m not sure how many people have tried this combination, but I find it incredibly enjoyable.”

Healing sips

This caffeine-free chamomile tea from Tea Trunk is a must-have for anyone seeking a soothing sip throughout the day or a calming bedtime ritual. Known for its ability to ease colds and cramps, this healing tea also provides a gentle boost to your nervous system. It’s perfect for those looking for natural, holistic wellness in a cup. Available at: teatrunk.in. Price: ₹950

Banana bliss

Bonvie Freeze Dried Banana Slices deliver a burst of flavour by capturing the essence of perfectly ripe bananas. Thanks to a meticulous freeze-drying process, these slices retain their rich aroma, making them a convenient and healthy snack. Ideal for munching, they offer the authentic sweetness of fresh bananas in a crisp, shelf-stable form. Available at: bonviesnacks.com. Price: Rs125