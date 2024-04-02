The roles I intended to do since NSD days are happening now, says actor Anjali Patil

The Newton (2017) and Kalaa (2018) actor Anjali Patil is happy to be part of projects that have social relevance. Actor Anjali Patil

“When I started my career over a decade ago I had it in mind to do projects that had some social relevance or left a message behind — kirdaar bhi waise karungi, kahaniyan bhi waise hi chunugi. And once it started like this, so many more such stories started finding me where I represent underprivileged minorities and those are the kind of stories people connect me with and makers offer me such subjects. In a way, it’s good for me. The roles I always intended to do since my National School of Drama days are being offered,” says Patil during her first visit to Lucknow.

She is happy to see demarcation blurring in the world of cinema.

“Not just in our country but on global stage too, things have taken a 360-degree turn and to a great extent projects are being measured on their credibility and not on the region they belong to. It’s a Punjabi film or she’s a Telugu or Malayalam actor, statements like these are a passe. After my first film Delhi in a Day (2011), I got offers from all regions and for me, it was only good stories that mattered. Being a Marathi and being well-versed in Hindi, I also learned Tamil and Telugu on the go. My CV is proof that I am a multilingual actor,” says the actor.

After doing several projects across regions and mediums, Patil feels still there’s a long way to go for her.

“Too much work is happening now, and I want to make the most of the time because I have just done 20% to 30% of the work as per my capability. So, I am waiting for 2025 which will hopefully be a good year for me. The projects I was busy wrapping for the last few years will get to release next year — be it the OTT series produced by YRF Akka, a Marathi film as well as an international project Teacher’s Gift,” shares Patil who was in Lucknow for the mahurat of social-subject film Jagriti that will be shot in the city from May this year.