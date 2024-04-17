This summer, have more than nariyal paani with a coconut

The weather is scorching and it makes perfect sense to go in for lighter, refreshing meals. If you usually reach for a nariyal pani every day, this time do more with the fruit. Coconuts, the jewel of the summer season, pack a bunch of health benefits and also present several other culinary possibilities. Along with a soothing diet and some open-air exercise, it can make for a healing and stress busting combination. Here's more on the power of this fruit… Coconut water is one of the best solutions to get you through the scorching heat(Shutterstock)

The fruit not only helps you to stay hydrated, but also packs a bunch of health benefits



HEALTH TIPS

Recounting its benefits, Sheela Tanna, nutritionist, says, “Coconut water is an extremely cooling and wonderful, mineral-rich drink. It is natural and super isotonic. It gives a quick pick-me-up effect and it is also a diuretic, so one may pass urine frequently after having it.”

She also cautions, “Coconut water is high in carbohydrates, so people who have high diabetes, have to restrict its intake. While it can be part of your diet, having only a coconut-water diet for a long time could be risky. It is known to lower your blood pressure, but it can increase the sugar level and cause diarrhoea if taken empty stomach and and isolated. So, always combine it with protein rich snack to avoid sugar spike.”

INTERESTING WAYS WITH IT

Coconut water jelly with fruits



Chill out with this delicious coconut water-jelly dessert



Set coconut water with agar-agar and add strawberry puree for extra sweetness, chopped apple, grapes, melon and enjoy this water jelly with least calories.



Coconut water alkaline drink

Add mint leaves, lemon slices, orange slices to coconut water. Soak and keep drinking to balance the pH level.



Coconut rice



Prepare coconut rice for your next meal





Soak rice in coconut water for an hour to let the flavour seep in. Saute onion, garlic in coconut oil. Add sliced carrots, peas, potatoes and salt, pepper. Cook and serve with curd raita



Coconut water lassi

Mix coconut water and yogurt. Run through the blender, add sugar/salt. Add ice cubes. Enjoy this sweet/salty lassi for a refreshing and soulful treat.





TRY THIS 15-MINUTE SUMMER REFRESHER

Kulukki Sarbath (Spiced shaken lemonade)

Kulukki Sarbath is one of the most popular sarbaths from God’s own country, Kerala. Says Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert and consultant chef, "This refreshing summer drink is prepared with soaked sweet basil seeds, slit green chillies, freshly-squeezed lemon juice, ginger (optional), chilled tender coconut water/ chilled water, powdered sugar / sugar syrup , rock salt and ice cubes. It is also ‘shaken NOT stirred’. The term ‘Kulukki’ means shaken in Malyalam and therefore this name.



Kulukki Sarbath from Kerala is a must-have in the hot months



She shows how to make it:



Ingredients

Lemon, freshly squeezed - 2 tbsp

Tender coconut water or water, chilled - 1 ½ cup

Powdered sugar - 2 tbsp or more as required

Green chillies, slightly slit - 4

Sweet basil seeds soaked in 1/2 cup water - 4 tsp

Fresh mint leaves, muddled - 10

Rock salt - ½ tsp

Ice cubes - as required

Method

Soak the sabza seeds in ¼ cup of water for 15 minutes until it swells/fluffs up. In a mason jar with a tight-fitting lid add the sugar, lemon juice and chilled tender coconut water / chilled water. Add in the slit chilli , mint leaves , rock salt and soaked sweet basil seeds to the liquid mix. Add ice cubes.

Close the mason jar with its lid, ensure its tightly closed. Now shake the mason jar well for about 2 minutes until the powdered sugar dissolves completely.

Add more ice cubes / crushed ice in a glass. Pour the sharbat. Serve chilled.

You may also prepare variations of this sharbat by adding fresh mango juice, fresh orange, pineapple or ginger juice.