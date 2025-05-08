Menu Explore
Three Doors Down singer Brad Arnold reveals receiving stage 4 cancer diagnosis

BySamarth Goyal
May 08, 2025 05:04 PM IST

Three Doors Down singer Brad Arnold explained that the cancer has spread to his lungs, which led to the stage 4 classification.

Brad Arnold, lead vocalist of 3 Doors Down, has shared that he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer. In a video posted on Wednesday via a joint Instagram post with bandmates Chris Henderson, Greg Upchurch, Chet Roberts, and Justin Biltonen, the 46-year-old said, “I've been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got it checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma.”

Brad Arnold revealed he is suffering from stage 4 cancer
Brad Arnold revealed he is suffering from stage 4 cancer

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma is the most common form of kidney cancer and impacts the tubules responsible for filtering waste from the blood. Brad went on to reveal that the disease had spread to his lungs, confirming its stage 4 classification.

Alongside this serious health update, Brad also informed fans that 3 Doors Down would be canceling their summer tour, which was scheduled to kick off on May 15 in Florida, US.

Despite the situation, Brad expressed a hopeful and courageous outlook: “not scared of it at all,” he stated, asking fans to keep him and his family in their thoughts and prayers. “We serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything. So, I have no fear,” he said.

He concluded the announcement on a lighter note, mentioning he’d be repeatedly listening to the band’s 2008 single “It’s Not My Time,” which features the lyrics, “This could be the end of me / And everything I know / But it's not my time, I'm not going.”

News / HTCity / Three Doors Down singer Brad Arnold reveals receiving stage 4 cancer diagnosis
