'I've had naps longer than this': The internet is having a hilarious spiral over the barely day-long TikTok US ban

The ByteDance owned TikTok shut down services in the United States over the weekend, keeping with a pressing Sunday deadline, after the Supreme Court upheld a law that effectively banned it over concerns about its ties to China, as reported by CBS News. Seeing as TikTok makes the rather formidable foundation of the United States' creator economy, the blow of it's 'shut down' had the expected impact with sobs, goodbye videos, memes for coping and general hysterical mourning. For a few solid hours that is. In a 'ban' — if we can even call it that now — that barely made it through the half-way point of the day, TiKTok issued another official statement informing the very, very concerned US demographic, that they were now working to re-instate services, with a very important reference to United States President-elect Donald Trump. The official statement read: "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It's a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States". The TikTok US ban, now reversed has spun quite the internet meltdown and resurrection, thanks to POTUS elect Donald Trump

Now legal amendments and political jargon aside, it goes without saying that the internet, yes in the US, but also the world over, was imploding with memes, hilarious reactions and just a whole lot of chaos, first over the ban and then over the lift. All in a day's work as they say, and the internet is here for it.

Coming to the whole Trump situation, people are having a bit of a moment trying to decide whether to be pro or anti-Trump, given the fact that back when the motion to ban the app in the country first raised its head, Trump was a major enabling party associated with it. Seeing as to how the both TikTok statements alluded to the President-elect, many can't help but smell something fishy.

Anywho, Alexa, play ‘Party in the USA’ by Miley Cyrus…