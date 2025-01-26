Tilak Varma becomes the first batter in the world to score 300 runs between two dismissals in T20Is

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 72 against England in the second T20 International not only anchored India to a nail-biting two-wicket victory in Chennai but also secured him a remarkable record in T20 cricket. The 22-year-old batter has now scored the most runs between dismissals in T20Is among full-member nations, amassing an extraordinary 318 runs across four consecutive unbeaten innings. Tilak Varma recorded the most runs between dismissals in T20Is by registering 318 runs

Tilak’s streak began after a modest 20 against South Africa in Gqeberha, followed by scores of 107*, 120*, 19*, and now 72*. His achievement surpasses the previous best of 271 runs by New Zealand’s Mark Chapman in 2023 and also places him ahead of T20 luminaries like Aaron Finch (240 runs) and David Warner (239 runs).

In Saturday's clash, Tilak’s knock proved pivotal as India chased down 166 in a tense finish. England’s bowlers, led by Brydon Carse, regularly dented India’s progress, leaving the hosts teetering at 146/8. However, Tilak remained composed, crafting a decisive partnership with No. 10 batter Ravi Bishnoi. Requiring 13 runs off the final 12 balls, Tilak’s calm batting, studded with four fours and five towering sixes, under pressure was the defining feature of the chase, as it also helped Bishnoi chipping in with a vital nine not out, including two boundaries.

Beyond the numbers, Tilak’s ability to absorb pressure and adapt to the dual-paced pitch was a testament to his cricketing maturity. England’s premier pacer Jofra Archer bore the brunt of Varma’s calculated aggression, with the young batter displaying an enviable combination of power and precision.

Speaking after the match, Tilak credited his head coach, Gautam Gambhir, for his strategic advice. “Gautam sir told me to be flexible and play according to the situation,” said Tilak. “If the team needs quick runs, take the charge, but if it’s about steadying the innings, look for one boundary per over and rotate the strike.” This counsel proved invaluable as Tilak navigated the high-pressure scenario with aplomb.

With his T20I career tally now standing at 707 runs from 21 innings at an average of 58.91 and a blistering strike rate of 156.07, Tilak has firmly established himself as a cornerstone of India’s T20 batting line-up. With three matches left in the series, he remains poised to extend his record-breaking streak and further cement his burgeoning reputation.