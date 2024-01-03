Time to make the most of the indie pop scene: Brijesh Shandilya

Singer-composer Brijesh Shandilya says he had a fulfilling 2023 and is happy to start the new year on a working note. Singer Brijesh Shandilya

“Be it professionally or personally, the year that went by brought along contentment for me. From stepping into marital bliss to my music doing well on the charts, what else could I have asked for. My marriage to Tulika (Upadhyaya) brought a lot of stability to my life. It was an intimate affair and we got hitched in June, last year,” says the Toofan and Sulthan (KGF: Chapter 2, 2022) singer.

Shandilya was in the city for a performance. Talking about the music scene in last few years, he says, “The way indie music scene has evolved in this phase is really amazing. My single Naina went viral and earned high numbers. The song is very close to my heart, and I was glad that people liked it too. Somehow, I feel this is the time to make the most of the indie pop scene in the country for another couple of years, as it will change once again just like it did in the past. So, as an artiste, we should be more prepared as change is inevitable.”

The Badhaai Ho (2018) and Banno Tera (Tanu Weds Manu Returns, 2015) singer adds that it’s a blessing to enter the new year on a working note.

“I have waited for such days when I have good work in hand and I can make my own music. Today we musicians have our plates full – be it live concerts, independent music or playback the options are plenty. But the point is, how long will this continue as it took some really hard years to bring melody back to the drawing rooms,” concludes Shandilya.