Trinetra: This name is my strength

As Pride Month continues to spotlight voices from the LGBTQIA+ community, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, 27, stands at the intersection of advocacy, visibility and impact. A medical doctor by training and one of the first transgender doctors in India to gain a substantial digital following, Trinetra is using her platform to reshape how the country sees gender, identity and inclusion. Finding happiness through family, fashion, and self-acceptance, she shows how to stay strong and joyful in a busy world.

With over 275,000 followers on Instagram and a growing presence in public discourse, Trinetra’s work goes beyond content creation. She actively engages in social commentary, legal reform and public health narratives — bringing trans rights and representation into mainstream conversations.

“I think visibility has to mean something more than just being seen,” she says, “Today, it’s about making a difference and taking up space where it matters — while also protecting my right to privacy.”

Her advocacy is grounded in lived experience. “I remember signing my name change papers,” she says, “The document read, ‘From this day forward, I give up my old name and choose my new name to be used everywhere.’ That moment felt like reclaiming my space in the world. My name, Trinetra, is a symbol of my strength.”

Through her TEDx talks, interviews and long-form essays, Trinetra has spoken extensively about the legal, social and psychological aspects of transitioning in India. She has also worked with non-profits and consulted on gender sensitivity policies, becoming a sought-after voice in conversations around diversity and inclusion.

Yet, she remains keenly aware of the narrow ways in which trans narratives are portrayed. “People think trans people only live in hard times,” she says. “The second we start to succeed, even a little, people can’t take it. I’d say — get used to the idea of trans people evolving, growing, learning — just like everyone else.”

Even as she navigates the pressures of public life, Trinetra finds grounding in the everyday. Living in Mumbai, she carves out moments of calm through nature, close friendships, and family. “Queer and trans people learn to find softness early,” she says.

Outside of her activism, she’s passionate about fashion and beauty, calling them creative tools of self-expression. Whether she’s wearing her mother’s saris or experimenting with bold makeup, these small acts bring her joy. “It helps me stay young at heart,” she smiles.

When online spaces misrepresent her, she remains unfazed. “I care more about the people who truly know and support me,” she says.