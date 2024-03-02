25 travel movies to inspire your next holiday

Fitzcarraldo (1982): Travel through the Peruvian Amazon, following the footsteps of the eccentric opera enthusiast Brian Sweeney Fitzgerald. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): Join three friends on a bachelor trip through the stunning landscapes of Spain.

Before Sunrise (1995): Join two strangers as they spend the day in Vienna (Austria), exploring the city together.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001): Three friends, Akash, Sameer, and Sid, travel to Goa for a bachelor trip.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003): Explore the countryside of Italy’s Tuscany, with Frances Mayes, a divorced writer.

2 Days In Paris (2007): Trace a romantic weekend in the city of love, Paris.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007): Get onboard a train journey through the vibrant landscapes of India.

Into the Wild (2007): Care for a road trip across the vast, rugged landscapes of the American West?

Mamma Mia (2008): Escape to the sun-kissed Greek islands, Skopelos and Skiathos, through this musical.

In Bruges (2008): Discover the beauty of Bruges, Belgium, as you wander through its streets and historic sites.

Patagonia (2010): Explore the South American region through the lens of two Welsh women.

Eat Pray Love (2010): Follow Elizabeth Gilbert, who sets out on a journey across Italy, India, and Indonesia, to find herself.

The Way (2010): Join Tom Avery on a journey along the Camino de Santiago, a historic pilgrimage route in Spain.

On the Road (2012): Embark on a road trip across America along with two men, seeking freedom and enlightenment.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Bunny, a traveler at heart, and Naina find love on a trekking trip to Manali.

Tracks (2013): Follow a woman’s 2,700km journey crossing the Australian deserts to the Indian Ocean.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013): Shot across seven Icelandic locations, the film displays grand landscapes from Seydisfjordur in the East Fjords.

Queen (2013): Rani goes on a solo ‘honeymoon’ trip across Europe to find herself.

Wild (2014): The biographical adventure drama can inspire you to add the Pacific Crest Trail to your bucket list.

Highway (2014): Veera and Mahabir travel across India on a road trip through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Kashmir.

Tamasha (2015): Join Ved as he travels through the Indian cities of Shimla, Delhi, Kolkata, Tokyo (Japan), and Corsica (France) across different phases of his life.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016): Take a cross-country trek through the stunning landscapes of New Zealand.

Captain Fantastic (2016): Get transported to the remote Pacific Northwest, where a family of six lives off-the-grid.

The Lost City of Z (2017): Embark on an expedition into the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

Dhak Dhak (2023): Four women set out on a bike trip across Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, and Leh.