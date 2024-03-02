 25 travel movies to inspire your next holiday - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Trips & Tours / 25 travel movies to inspire your next holiday

25 travel movies to inspire your next holiday

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2024 12:09 AM IST

As HTCity turns 25,we bring you a list of 25 films that will make you pack your bags get going!

Fitzcarraldo (1982): Travel through the Peruvian Amazon, following the footsteps of the eccentric opera enthusiast Brian Sweeney Fitzgerald.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): Join three friends on a bachelor trip through the stunning landscapes of Spain.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): Join three friends on a bachelor trip through the stunning landscapes of Spain.

Before Sunrise (1995): Join two strangers as they spend the day in Vienna (Austria), exploring the city together.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001): Three friends, Akash, Sameer, and Sid, travel to Goa for a bachelor trip.

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003): Explore the countryside of Italy’s Tuscany, with Frances Mayes, a divorced writer.

2 Days In Paris (2007): Trace a romantic weekend in the city of love, Paris.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007): Get onboard a train journey through the vibrant landscapes of India.

Into the Wild (2007): Care for a road trip across the vast, rugged landscapes of the American West?

Mamma Mia (2008): Escape to the sun-kissed Greek islands, Skopelos and Skiathos, through this musical.

In Bruges (2008): Discover the beauty of Bruges, Belgium, as you wander through its streets and historic sites.

Patagonia (2010): Explore the South American region through the lens of two Welsh women.

Eat Pray Love (2010): Follow Elizabeth Gilbert, who sets out on a journey across Italy, India, and Indonesia, to find herself.

The Way (2010): Join Tom Avery on a journey along the Camino de Santiago, a historic pilgrimage route in Spain.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): Join three friends on a bachelor trip through the stunning landscapes of Spain.

On the Road (2012): Embark on a road trip across America along with two men, seeking freedom and enlightenment.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Bunny, a traveler at heart, and Naina find love on a trekking trip to Manali.

Tracks (2013): Follow a woman’s 2,700km journey crossing the Australian deserts to the Indian Ocean.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013): Shot across seven Icelandic locations, the film displays grand landscapes from Seydisfjordur in the East Fjords.

Queen (2013): Rani goes on a solo ‘honeymoon’ trip across Europe to find herself.

Wild (2014): The biographical adventure drama can inspire you to add the Pacific Crest Trail to your bucket list.

Highway (2014): Veera and Mahabir travel across India on a road trip through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Kashmir.

Tamasha (2015): Join Ved as he travels through the Indian cities of Shimla, Delhi, Kolkata, Tokyo (Japan), and Corsica (France) across different phases of his life.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016): Take a cross-country trek through the stunning landscapes of New Zealand.

Captain Fantastic (2016): Get transported to the remote Pacific Northwest, where a family of six lives off-the-grid.

The Lost City of Z (2017): Embark on an expedition into the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

Dhak Dhak (2023): Four women set out on a bike trip across Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, and Leh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On