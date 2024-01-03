close_game
News / Htcity / Trips Tours / After Varanasi trip, Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki explores Rishikesh

After Varanasi trip, Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki explores Rishikesh

BySanchita Kalra
Jan 03, 2024 04:54 PM IST

Japanese Ambassador spends time in Rishikesh, practices yoga

India is known for its rich cuisine and myriad landscapes. Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese Ambassador to India, often shares his insights about his domestic and international travel experiences.

Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki
Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki

His latest expedition lead him to the foothills of the Himalayas in northern India and the pilgrimage town of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The ambassador posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, January 3, a photo of himself dipping his feet in the icy waters of the Ganges River.

He captioned the photo, "I'm in Rishikesh!" It was followed by another glimpse, a video from Rishikesh, the center of the yoga world showing him stretching, warming up and practicing yoga poses. He captioned the video: “I am learning yoga in Rishikesh!!!”

Earlier this week, Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki visited Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, with his wife Eiko Suzuki, where they sampled a variety of authentic culinary delights.

He shared a video of himself enjoying the heavenly kachori and jalebi and also described his aroma and taste. "I'm enjoying kachori in Varanasi,” he said, and took a pause to savour the dish, and then said, "Very good!"

