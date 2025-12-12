Inside the world's most visited city's best-kept culinary secrets

Now a quick Google search will of course let you know the spots you simply can't miss if you're planning a visit soon.

Euromonitor's end of year analysis has crowned none other than Bangkok, the city of angels, as the most visited city in the world for 2025. With a footfall of 30.3 million tourists this year alone, the city that clearly never sleeps heads a list with other decorated destinations like Hong Kong, London, Macau and Istanbul following suit.

That being said, there's nothing like a nuanced curation of reccos perfected over time, especially when it comes to the city's gastronomic excellence. Look no further than influencer Tarini Manchanda's top picks.

For the luxe lot Standing tall in Bangkok's historic Sathon House, the high-end Paii was quite the revelation for Tarini. Besides the delicate, delicious flavours she raves of, the fact that the structure houses so much history and heritage right in the centre of zooming Bangkok is reason enough for a dedicated visit.

The one Michelin-star Nham may not have the immaculate vibes you're looking for, but the food being served up there could very well make it to the top of your very own BKK reccos in just one sitting. Tarini suggests not missing out on this one.

Following up voraciously on impact is the Sri Trat Restaurant and Bar. Tarini recalls liking it so much that she went back twice! So if "Standalone, unpretentious and delicious food" is your drift, don't look further.

The Bangkok Four Seasons' Khua Kling Pak Sod lines up this list, and is absolute culinary heaven if you're a hound for Chinese food. Tarini says the breakfast is immaculate, and the drinks? "Divine."