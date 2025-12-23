Edit Profile
    Easy breezy tips for hassle-free travel

    For a seamless travel experience, here are simple tips on Instagram to help you save both time and money.

    Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 6:20 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    If you are looking for a smooth travel experience while saving time and money, here are some easy tips shared by content creator Max on his Instagram (@maxmilespoints).

    Tips for a smooth travel experience
    1. Pack a small roll of sticky tape: When you have bulky chargers that often fall out of loose outlets on aeroplanes, airports and hotels, just put some tape on the surface to keep it secure.
    2. Simplify your tech: Carry fewer cables that work across multiple devices to avoid mess and reduce the clutter.
    3. eSim apps: Download any eSim application, such as Saily or Klook, on your mobile device before travelling to avoid paying roaming fees and save money.
    4. Packable duffle bag: This is great for packing souvenirs or putting dirty clothes or shoes. It can also save money when you have an overweight luggage as you can quickly transfer some stuff into it and put it in the carry-on.
    5. Bring a pen always: Always carry a pen as you may have to fill out immigration forms so keeping one can come in handy. htc
