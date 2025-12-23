A festive guide to Luxembourg's Christmas markets

This is the most iconic largest, and most visited market in Luxembourg, complete with a Ferris wheel, 13m tree, food stalls, concerts and rides. It is quintessentially the heart of the holiday magic in Luxembourg, right from the gromperekichelcher to the sparkling city views. This warrants at least one full festive day out if you're visiting.

Settling into the comfy lull of Christmas? Time to jolt yourself back to life with the dazzling, legacy-held Christmas markets trail in Luxembourg!

Differdange Where: Place du Marche, City Centre The oldes Christmas market in Luxembourg, this one has a true local feel with over 40 years of tradition backing it. Cozy, nostalgic and full of charm, this one's a must-visit for anyone wanting an authentic Luxembourg-core Christmas experience.

Esch-sur-Alzette Where: Place de l'Hotel de Ville Much more contemporary in its vibe, this one boasts of 24 stands, live entertainment, outdoor cinema and a lively market for families and friend groups, all of it right in the heart of the South.

Echternach Where: Echternach Centre The Medieval setting being its USP, this one has donkey rides (yes!) and great food making it a magical town market. It's like being on a mini getaway that feels straight out of Christmas storybook, perfect for a weekend trip.

Dudelange Where: Place am Duerf (main market); Place de l'Hotel de Ville (secondary market) There are 60 stands between two markets and a gazillion festive lights at the Dudelange. This is one of those spaces that you just keep exploring till your heart is smiling and your feet turn sore.

Remich Wanterfestival Where: Place Dr. F. Kons This one's a festive riverside escape with winter activities all season long. Ideal for a full day outing, preparr to be spoilt for choice between ice skating, the artisan market, the street food festival and Santa arriving by boat!

Even if Luxembourg hadn't been on your Christmas bucket list, we're positive it's up there now.