From Mount Abu to Almora: This Independence Day weekend, escape Delhi with 5 unique road-trip destinations

As the Independence Day and Rakhi long weekend approaches, there are plenty of activities to indulge in when it comes to attractions in the city. But for those who love the open road, this is the perfect time to embark on a memorable road trip. Whether you're travelling with family, friends, or a partner, these drivable destinations are merely a day's ride away from Delhi, offering a blend of adventure and natural beauty — perfect for making the most of your weekend. This Independence Day weekend, escape Delhi with 5 unique road-trip destinations

Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Mount Abu is Rajasthan's only hill station and stands 1,722 meters above sea level, offering a cool escape from the desert heat. Nestled in the lush Aravalli hills, it features a blend of rustic tribal homes, British-era bungalows, and royal lodges. The area is rich in greenery, with forests, serene lakes, and waterfalls, making it a year-round retreat.

Distance from Delhi: 13 hr 43 min (821.2 km)

Where to stay: The area has a series of heritage properties with regal ambiances you can check out.

Pangot, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the Kumaon region, just 13 km from Nainital, Pangot is a picturesque hill station that promises an enchanting experience. This hidden gem is a paradise for birdwatchers and a delight for honeymooners and nature enthusiasts. The sight of crystal-clear streams flowing through the mountains will leave you awestruck and the opportunities for camping, trekking, and bird-watching are abundant.

Distance from Delhi: 6 hr 50 min (330.7 km)

Where to stay: There are many charming cottages surrounded by dense forests that offer a serene environment for birdwatching and relaxation.

Almora, Uttarakhand

Almora is a charming town set against the inspiring backdrop of the snow-capped Himalayas. Steeped in history, it is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and mouthwatering cuisine. Most importantly, the town is the starting point for numerous treks, making it an excellent base for adventure seekers and history buffs.

Distance from Delhi: 9 hr 20 min (377 km)

Where to stay: Many homesteads in the area offer traditional Kumaoni hospitality paired with panoramic views of the Himalayas.

Morni, Haryana

Just a few hours from Delhi, Morni is one of the closest hill stations to the capital that offers a serene escape into nature. With its lush greenery and stunning views, Morni is a perfect retreat from city life. For those who love adventure, the area also offers trekking, boating and cycling opportunities.

Distance from Delhi: 4 hr 24 min (253.7 km)

Where to stay: There are quite a few rustic, comfortable retreats in the area surrounded by pine trees that offers beautiful views of the Morni Hills.

Sultanpur National Park, Gurgaon

Sultanpur National Park is a birdwatcher’s dream, known for its impressive variety of migratory and resident bird species. Every year in the winter months, migratory birds from Europe, Siberia and Central Asia flock here to escape the harsh weather of their homelands. During the warmer months, you're sure to spot a veritable variety of local species, making it a year-round paradise for nature enthusiasts.

Distance from Delhi: 1 hr 23 min (41.9 km)

Where to stay: There are many charming resorts and homestays around the area that combine modern luxury with a touch of tradition.

Each of these destinations offers a unique experience — whether you’re looking for adventure, peace or simply a change of scenery. We do recommend checking the weather conditions before hand because some areas are likely to be susceptible to harsh monsoons. Other than that, fill up your tank, pack your bags and hit the road!