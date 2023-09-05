News / Htcity / Trips Tours / G20 Summit: Delegates in, Delhiites out!

G20 Summit: Delegates in, Delhiites out!

ByRuchika Garg
Sep 05, 2023 04:58 PM IST

The upcoming G20 Summit has given residents an extended weekend, with most of the city shut, allowing them to make travel plans to escape restrictions.

Delhiites need not wait too long for a long weekend to plan a trip. With upcoming G20 Summit (September 9 and 10) has given residents an extended weekend, with most of the city shut, allowing them to make travel plans to escape restrictions.

According to the Mathura District Administration, over 80 lakh devotees are expected to attend the Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura,(Shutterstock)
“The government’s official holiday announcement for G20 has triggered an increase in searches for cities within drivable distance from Delhi like Sawai Madhopur, Manesar, Amritsar, Vrindavan, Agra, Udaipur, Jaipur, etc. We have also seen some traction for Rishikesh and Jim Corbett National Park, but largely, the plains dominate the search over hills,” says Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip.

Janmashtami inspires spiritual travel

Janmashtami (September 6 and 7) coinciding with the G20 meet closure has also inspired travel plans. According to the Mathura District Administration, over 80 lakh devotees are expected to attend the Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, says, “We anticipate an increase in weekend travel owing to Janmashtami and the G20 Summit. Mathura has witnessed a three-fold increase in advance reservations, followed by Haridwar.” Natasha Singh, an accountant, says, “We are a group of four friends who will be travelling to Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the Janmashtami celebration.”

    Ruchika Garg

    Ruchika Garg writes on Art and Culture, for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
