    Hanoi's heating up on tourism: Here's exactly how to tour the Vietnamese capital

    Your sign to go breathe in the Vietnamese capital before the crowds hit

    Published on: Nov 14, 2025 4:57 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Hanoi is humid, humble and brimming with culture. And it's appeal seems to be finally catching up to the regular globetrotters. As per a Travel and Tour World report, the Vietnamese capital's tourism sector has hosted more than 28.22 million visitors in the first 10 months of the year — a marked increase of 22-percent for the same period from last year. The stats for domestic tourism too mirror the same optimism for 2025 (22.05 million travelers representing a 21.4-percent increase), potentially painting Hanoi as a growing hot favourite among those having their heart set on touring Asia. Travel blogger Charu Goyal spills the (Vietnamese!) beans on exactly where to spend time once in the heart of Hanoi.

    Train street to Old Quarter: The Ultimate Hanoi travel guide (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)
    Hanoi Train Street

    Why: For the heart-racing close-up trains; vibrant, narrow cafes; top tier Instagram photo moments.

    Quang Phu Cau

    Why: For the striking red incense displays; the homage to craftsmanship; surreal, colour-soaked courtyards.

    Old Quarter

    Why: For the buzzing but ancient streets; delectable street food; old world aura.

    Temple of Literature

    Why: For the calm in its courtyards; living history lesson; humbly grand architecture.

    Ngoc Son Temple

    Why: For the island vibes; iconic red bridge (again very Instagram-y); calming spiritual aura.

    Tran Quoc Pagoda

    Why: For the lakeside Instagram shots; the history in the Buddhist relics; an overwhelming sense of calm.

    Hoan Kiem Lake

    Why: For the trot along the sunrise; the ‘turtle towers’; waterfront brimming with community and collaboration.

    St. Joseph's Cathedral

    Why: For the neo-Gothic aura; old world European feel; bustling central square.

    The Note Coffee

    Why: For its sticky notes wall; blissful lakeside seats; fun and frothy vibe.

    Ban Yen Nhan

    Why: For the quaint riverside ecosystem; traditional village homes; the mountains beyond calling out to you.

    Long Bien Bridge

    Why: The historically air tight steel architecture; never-ending river view; sun-kissed golden light.

    Thu Sy

    Why: For itsthe age old bamboo weaving; make-along artisan workshops; eager and brimming hospitality.

    Is your globe-trotting heart ready for a Vietnamese year-ender?

