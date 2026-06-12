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Heading for Lucknow during Bada Mangal? Try sumptuous bhandars! Ice cream, kulfi, pizza, muffins, aam-pana and more

What started as humble bhandara has become a community feast forcing Lucknow University to do a comprehensive study on “indigenous food security” for Lucknow

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 09:53 am IST
By Deep Saxena
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What began as a humble bhandara at the Aliganj Hanuman Temple in Lucknow has now spread across Uttar Pradesh and even Delhi. Bada Mangal, a sacred festival dedicated to Lord Hanuman, is observed on all Tuesdays during the Hindu month of Jyeshtha (May–June), extended this year due to Adhik Maas. Marked by community bhandaras on Tuesdays and Saturdays, it turns the season into a city-wide celebration of devotion and generosity.

Ice cream being distributed during a bhandara in Lucknow during the Bada Mangal and (right) saplings were distributed by Repertwahr Foundation during Bada Mangal bhandara(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

The traditional menu of puri-sabzi, chola-kadhi or rajma chawal, and sweet drinks has evolved over time into a lavish menu featuring everything from chola-kulcha and assorted sweets to pizza, pasta, spring rolls, and desserts. A unique addition is the ‘Plant Bhandara’ where saplings are also distributed.

A bhandara in Lucknow (Pix: Deepak Gupta/HT)

The Department of Anthropology at Lucknow University is conducting a survey-based study on the tradition. Department head Udai Pratap Singh says, “We are analysing the cultural, social, and religious dimensions of this centuries-old tradition. It’s a classical example of food security as no one remains hungry in city on these days.”

He adds that the study mapped over 1,100 bhandaras during the first Bada Mangal, rising to more than 2,100 in the second, noting that these figures exclude those held on Saturdays and at Parivartan Chowk.

Famous bhandara destinations in Lucknow

Kapoorthala Crossing: Near the Aliganj Hanuman Temple several bhandaras are organised.

Parivartan Chowk: This crossing hosts multiple bhandaras, with some running throughout the entire month of Jyeshtha, day and night, while Tuesdays see round-the-clock service.

Hazratganj Hanuman Temple: Near the temple and parking area, multiple bhandaras serve a variety of dishes throughout the day, especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Hanuman Setu: Behind this prestigious temple bhandara is a must have.

Chowk crossing: Here, businessmen organise multiple bhandaras across different sides of the bustling mega crossing.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

bhandara lucknow lord hanuman feast food security
Home / HTCity / Trips & Tours / Heading for Lucknow during Bada Mangal? Try sumptuous bhandars! Ice cream, kulfi, pizza, muffins, aam-pana and more
Home / HTCity / Trips & Tours / Heading for Lucknow during Bada Mangal? Try sumptuous bhandars! Ice cream, kulfi, pizza, muffins, aam-pana and more
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