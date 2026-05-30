Adhik Maas Purnima 2026: May 30 or 31, when is Purnima vrat? Muhurat, tithi, rituals and all you need to know

Adhik Maas Purnima 2026: In Hinduism, observing a Purnima vrat is considered highly auspicious. In May 2026, Hindus will observe the Adhik Maas Purnima. On this day, people worship Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi. This year, there is confusion around the correct date for Adhika Maas Purnima. Here are all the details, according to Drik Panchang: Adhik Maas Purnima 2026: Celebrate Adhik Maas Purnima on May 30 and 31 this year. (Hindustan Times)

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Adhik Maas Purnima 2026 date: When is purnima vrat in May? According to Drik Panchang, the time the full moon tithi will last for two days, due to which the dates for fasting and performing the ritual will be different. The Adhika Jyeshtha Purnima Upavasa (fast) will be observed on May 30. Meanwhile, the Udaya Vyapini Adhika Jyeshtha Purnima falls on May 31.

Shukla Purnima Moonrise on Adhika Jyeshtha Purnima Upavasa - 6:40 pm

Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:57 am on May 30, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 2:14 pm on May 31, 2026

Brahma Muhurta - 4:03 am to 4:43 am

Pratah Sandhya - 4:23 am to 5:24 am

Abhijit Muhurta - 11:51 am to 12:46 pm

Vijaya Muhurta - 2:37 pm to 3:32 pm

Adhik Maas Purnima 2026: Tithi, muhurat, and rituals

According to the Hindu calendar, the Purnima of Adhik Maas occurs once every two and a half years and is considered highly auspicious. Adhik Maas is also known as Mal Maas or Purushottam Maas. Because this full moon falls in Adhik Maas, it is popularly known as Adhik Purnima.

According to scriptures, performing charity, chanting, fasting, and listening to religious stories on the Purnima of Adhik Maas yields the same merit as performing a hundred yajnas. On this auspicious occasion, one should take a ritual bath and offer charity at the sacred banks of rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and Narmada, as per one's capacity.

Moreover, Hindus believed that observing a fast on this day yields many times more results than other fasts. Devotees observe a full-day fast, either without water or with fruits, and worship Lord Vishnu. In the evening, they offer Arghya to Lord Chandra and then break their fast. Some also worship Lord Shiva on this day.

Those performing charity on this day can donate water, food, clothing, and fodder for cows. Furthermore, it is believed that offering donations to the needy on this day frees one from sins and luck favours them, as wealth and prosperity increase.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.