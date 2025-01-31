Maha Kumbh: Cop suspended over viral video showing him ‘mixing ash’ in ‘bhandara’ food

A police officer was reportedly suspended on Thursday after a purported video went viral, allegedly showing him mixing ash into the food served at a Bhandara (community feast) for devotees at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. In the purported video, a police officer can be seen adding ash to the food being prepared over a stove.(X/@yadavakhilesh)

Action was taken against Station House Officer (SHO) of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, after the video surfaced on social media, news agency PTI quoted DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

In the purported video, a police officer can be seen adding ash to the food being prepared over a stove.

A user posted the video on microblogging platform X, tagging the DCP Ganga Nagar's account, and demanded strict action against the officer for this "shameful act."

Also Read: UP brings new measures after stampede deaths rock Mahakumbh mela

Responding to the user, the official account of DCP Ganga Nagar replied: "Taking cognizance of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) has suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. Departmental proceedings are underway."

The video was also shared on social media by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who urgedthe public to take note of it.

"It is unfortunate that the good efforts of those who are making arrangements to provide food and water to those stranded at the Maha Kumbh are being scuttled due to political animosity. The public should take notice!" the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

With the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which has seen millions of pilgrims coming to Prayagraj, individuals, groups, and organisations have set up community kitchens to offer free or affordable meals to the visiting devotees.

Maha Kumbh stampede

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital on Thursday to meet the injured devotees following the stampede that occurred at Sangam area during the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan on Wednesday.

During their visit, both senior officials met each injured pilgrim, inquiring about their condition and the treatment they were receiving. They also instructed doctors to ensure there was no shortage in medical care.

At least 30 people were killed, 60 injured and several went missing in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.